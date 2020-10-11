SAYRE — Mason Hughey scored all five goals as Sayre beat NP-Liberty 5-4 on Saturday in overtime.
Hughey netted the winner of a Brayden Post assist at 3:16 of overtime.
Hughey scored at 23:50 off a Post assist and he scored again at 3:33 off a Post assist.
Hughey scored at 19:50 of the second half off assists by Post and Alex Campbell and he scored at 8:45 on a penalty kick.
Derek Litzelman had two goals and Caiden Alexander had a goal for NP-Liberty, who also got a goal from Jackson Brion.
Sayre had 22 shots and two corner kicks and NP-Liberty had 15 shots and five corner kicks in the game.
Cole Gelbutis had 11 saves for Sayre and Stettson McGovern had 17 saves for NP-Liberty.
Athens 2, NEB 0
ROME — Nate Quinn and Tyler Chambers added goals for the Panthers in the victory.
Quinn scored at 30:09 of the first half and Chambers scored on a penalty kick with 7:02 left in the half.
Athens had 16 shots and four corner kicks and Asher Ellis was in goal.
NEB had no shots and one corner kick and Garrett Cooper had 13 saves.
Williamson 5, Towanda 1
Caleb Coots had a hat trick and Duncan Kerr and Trent Achey had goals for Williamson.
Kerr added an assist in the game.
Towanda got a goal from Logan Lambert.
Williamson had 14 shots and no corner kicks and Towanda had seven shots and two corner kicks.
Austin Fowler had 12 saves for Towanda and Nolan Smith had two saves for Williamson.
