WYALUSING — Playing without senior standout Blake Morningstar, the Wyalusing Rams found a way to get the job done against one of their NTL Large School rivals on Tuesday.
Junior Trehnon Hugo went the distance on the mound and the Rams’ offense came up with clutch at-bats as they rallied for a 2-1 win over visiting Troy.
“We took charge. Blake’s a really good player, (a) strong part of the team but for us to step up (today) is big,” said Hugo.
Hugo tossed a complete game and struck out seven, while allowing just one run on three hits and two walks.
“It felt really good. My arm has been bothering me lately so to come out and pitch and feel good is amazing,” said Hugo.
Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool wasn’t surprised to see Hugo come up with a stellar performance on the hill.
“I mean he’d probably be the ace on the majority of teams in the NTL. He’s a solid number two option. He’s our ace next year and that’s what I told him before the game. I said ‘Hey this is kind of a preview of next year for you. You’re going to be the guy that we ride behind,’” Coach Vanderpool said.
“The key to success this year is obviously Blake and him getting us deep into games. Hopefully Blake’s back soon, but Trehnon will do his job. He comes out and pounds the strike zone. I think he had one or two walks there and gave up a few hits, but he limited the damage ... It was just a big start for him and big win for the team.”
Troy got on the board in the top of the third. Mason Smith singled and moved to second on a groundout to the pitcher. He would advance to third on another groundout before scampering home on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
Wyalusing answered in the bottom of the fourth. Kenny Mapes singled to start things off and scored when Hunter House smacked a double to left. Troy starter Kory Schucker would limit the damage as he got two strikeouts and a ground out to keep the game tied at 1.
After Hugo set the Trojans down in order in the top of the fifth, the Rams used some two-out magic to take their first lead of the contest.
Hugo helped himself with a single to center. Nick Vanderpool, Jr. hit a hard grounder to third and he would reach on an error that allowed Hugo to score. Once again Schucker limited the damage as he got Mapes to line out to short.
With a 2-1 lead, Hugo went back to work on the hill. He would work around a 1-out walk in the top of the sixth and retired the Trojans with a ground out and pop out.
Schucker kept his team in it with a clean bottom of the sixth and the Trojans had three outs to work with at the plate.
Hugo induced a ground ball to the mound for the first out. Troy’s Brendan Gilliland put the tying run on base with a single to left. Unfortunately for the Trojans, Gilliland would attempt to steal second and Vanderpool, Jr. nailed him with a perfect throw to shortstop CJ Carr for the second out.
“I mean that was a huge, huge play. He got a pretty good jump but Junior put it on the money there,” Coach Vanderpool said. “That was a huge play. That really took the wind out of their sails. If he’s safe there they have two shots to try to get him in. Instead it’s two outs and nobody on. That’s tough to overcome.”
“It was amazing,” Hugo said of Vanderpool, Jr. gunning down the runner in the seventh. “(That was) a big confidence boost right there. It made me feel a lot more comfortable.”
After the big-time caught stealing, Hugo did the rest as he got a strikeout to end the game.
Hugo led the way at the plate for the Rams as well, going 2-for-3 with one run scored. House also had two hits, including his double, and drove in one run, while Mapes and Carr had the other hits in the victory.
Troy, which hosts NP-Mansfield on Friday, would get one hit and one run from Mason Smith, while Camden Allen and Gilliland had one single each in the loss.
While Hugo was spectacular for the Rams, Schucker was right there with him for Troy. He would finish with eight strikeouts, while allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and just one walk.
Wyalusing improves to 5-2 and will head to Athens (6-0) for a big NTL showdown on Thursday afternoon.
“That’s a big game. Anytime you go to Athens, I mean that’s probably our biggest rival now. On paper we’re the two best teams in the league probably. Obviously you’ve got to come out and play,” Coach Vanderpool said.
“Troy’s a very, very solid team as well. Actually I think the (NTL) Large School is as competitive as it has been in years,” the Wyalusing coach continued. “You’ve got to show up everyday and play. Obviously it’s a big game and hopefully Blake’s ready to go, but if he’s not CJ (Carr) will step in. He pitched great down in Lewisburg the other day and gave us a chance to win ... We’ll always be up for Athens and I know Athens will be up for us — and anything can happen.”
Hugo and the Rams know it will be a battle in the Valley on Thursday.
“It’s going to be a dogfight but hopefully we can come out on top,” Hugo said.
