PISCATAWAY — Canton grad Timmy Ward took the next step in his football journey on April 22 when he took the field for the Rutgers spring game.
The former Warrior, who overcame Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and a knee injury to earn a spot on the Rutgers football team, finished the Scarlet Knights’ spring game with three tackles, including one for a loss.
“Obviously, it was a great experience. When they told me to go out I don’t want to say I was nervous because I wasn’t really nervous. I was ready to just go out there and play, but (I) had that feeling — you’re about to compete, you’re excited, your adrenaline is going. It was a really good feeling to be able to go out there and just play some football,” Ward said.
Ward spent much of spring practice working with the offense as a wide receiver, but just days before the spring game he was told he would be moving to defensive back.
“There was a chance that I was going to play both ways in the spring game. They were going to put me at receiver and safety but they ended up just putting me at safety. They had just switched me on the Tuesday before the spring game,” said Ward. “They switched me to safety and I didn’t really know what I was doing on defense as far as all of the coverages that we had and all that stuff. They ran me through a quick crash course on the sideline and they just threw me in.”
Ward was injured in the preseason of his senior campaign at Canton and played in one game for the Warriors that year before electing to have knee surgery. He spent last year as a manager for the Rutgers football team while rehabbing, so the spring game was his first real action in quite a while — but it didn’t take long for him to feel right at home on the field.
“It had been a while. Once I got that first tackle then I was able to relax and play,” he said. “Going in there I was kind of wondering if it was going to be too fast, if it was going to be a lot higher pace and I wasn’t going to be able to keep up, but for me it didn’t feel any different than it did in high school. Same game, obviously the guys are a little faster but it didn’t seem that way.”
The spring game was the culmination of weeks of practices as the Rutgers squad gets ready for the 2022 campaign. It was the first for Ward as a player and he knows it’s just a warmup for training camp this summer and the upcoming season.
“The spring was fun. Obviously it’s supposed to be kind of a more relaxed version of the season, so overall it was really fun. I got to do a lot of things for the first time and it definitely helps going through that and kind of learning all the stuff you’re going to need to know going into the fall — it’s pretty much just like a head start,” Ward said.
Ward understands that plenty of new challenges await him this summer and fall.
“Once the season rolls around and once camp rolls around, pretty much the thing that’s not going to be the best is it’s going to be hot. We’ll be working hard, it will be two-a-days or whatever, we’re going to be doing meetings all day long and all that stuff,” he said. “That’s the stuff that comes along with being at this level. It will make it a little more difficult, but it will just be like high school football camp — waking up early, going in and being in the hot sun all day and running all over the place.”
Another challenge that Ward has to face is trying to balance the workload of a college student with the time and effort it takes to be a successful Division I football player.
“It’s hard. It’s really hard. We have study hall hours and stuff like that that we have to go to. They really care and they want you to get your degree and obviously you need to be eligible to play,” he said. “We have a lot of resources to help us with our classes. It’s definitely really hard to juggle it. It’s one thing that not a lot of people do understand — that we’re full-time students and then we’re also working a full-time job so it’s pretty tough.”
Ward’s incredible journey has been covered in this newspaper and by other media outlets in the region quite a bit, but now he’s getting attention on the national stage.
“That was pretty crazy. Like I did the interview and everything and I just kind of treated it like any other interview. I’m not used to this Jersey lifestyle where there’s tons of people and they are all paying attention. I did the interview and then it got posted and I saw USA Today and I was like ‘What the heck?’ It kind of caught me off guard,” Ward said.
“That was really cool and I had a lot of people reaching out to me about it, and it was cool to also hear a lot of other people’s stories who were going through about the same thing as I did. That part of it was cool for me.”
Ward’s story of overcoming cancer and a knee injury to make the roster of a Big Ten football team is truly inspiring. During the Rutgers spring game Ward got to be on the field for another uplifting moment involving 11-year-old Gavin Kane of Toms River, New Jersey. Gavin, who suffered a traumatic brain injury at 19 months old, was brought out onto the field by former MLB player and Rutgers legend Todd Frazier and scored a touchdown on the final play of the spring game.
“That was really a special moment. Obviously that kid has been through a lot in his life and all of my teammates, like everybody, when we found out we were going to do that we were so excited,” Ward said. “That was the one part of the spring game that we were all looking forward to. It was a really cool moment, obviously for him and for our team. As a whole we all loved it. It was really a special moment.”
Now Ward will turn his focus to preparing for the upcoming fall camp and 2022 season. The former Pennsylvania Football Writer’s All-State wide receiver and defensive back will use that time to become more comfortable with Rutgers’ defense and try to earn his way onto the field.
“It was hard because I got moved (to safety) so late and I didn’t really know much of the defense going into the (spring) game so I feel like once I get comfortable with everything ... it’s hard to go out and play when you’re not mentally really ready to play, when you don’t know everything, so once I’m good I feel like the game will slow down even more and I will be more comfortable,” he said.
No matter what happens Ward knows he is ready to put in the work and help Rutgers be successful — whether that’s on the field or helping his teammates be ready for the next opponent.
“Going into fall, I’m excited to see what happens. I’ll probably be on scout team to start it off and helping out there. If I can get on special teams I’ll do that and fly around but whatever happens happens,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who are very talented. Obviously, we are in the Big Ten and everyone has proven themselves in different ways in what they can do. I’m interested to see what happens, but either way I’m going to have fun just going to practice everyday, working hard and being with all my friends.”
