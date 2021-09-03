'It has been an awesome experience and I wouldn't trade it for anything'

Hannah Ryck is shown here returning a ball during the match against Bucktail on Tuesday.

TOWANDA — Hannah Ryck never thought she would be a tennis player, but currently in the midst of her senior season, Ryck has the opportunity to close out an impressive high school tennis career on a high note.

Towanda is 1-3 to start the 2021 season but played NTL leaders Cowanesque valley close in a 3-2 loss in the most recent match on Thursday.

Senior duo Hannah Risch and Ryck are relied upon as the leaders of a young Lady Knights team. Ryck has won all three of her individual matches to open the 2021 season.

“A lot of the upcoming freshmen are very tenacious which is a great asset to add to have and that drive to continue,” Ryck said. “So far the competition has been pretty solid. I think we have a good shot at upholding our record from last season but it will be a challenge with all of our upcoming freshmen.”

Ryck and Towanda had an impressive 2020 season. Ryck reached the quarterfinals of the District 4 singles tennis and Towanda won the league title. Ryck has set some personal goals for herself for the 2021 season.

“Personally I am working on technique, getting to the ball faster and putting a little more pace on the ball,” Ryck said.

Ryck came into high school as a soccer player but tragically had her soccer career cut short because of a concussion. Ryck is proud of her unexpected journey to becoming a great tennis player.

“I think what I will remember most about being a Towanda tennis player is starting from the very rock bottom not knowing how to hold a racket and then getting to where I am at now,” Ryck said. “I was telling my coach after our match today that I am soaking in these last couple of moments during my last season and I am loving it while it lasts.”

