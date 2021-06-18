The IAC baseball and softball coaches named their all-stars for the season.
In the large-school South division Waverly had a pair of players on the team, while Notre Dame had four girls make it.
Olivia Robinson and Aubrey Ennis each made it for Waverly and Notre Dame had Olivia Switzer, Lawson Bigelow, Ava Mustico and Shannon Maloney on the team.
The honorable mention list included Waverly’s Alyssa Sindoni and Bella Romano and Notre Dame’s Payton Miller, Ana Milazzo and Ellie Mustico.
In the south small school Tioga had Kindra Wessels, Mykenzie Thetga, Abby Foley, Olivia Ayres and Austyn Vance on the team, while Julia Bellis made honorable mention.
For baseball in Division 3 Waverly had Caden Hollywood, Ty Beeman, Jay Pipher and Joey Tomasso on the team. Notre Dame had Owen Stewart, Jahmeire Keyser and Stephen Gough on the team.
In Division 2 Tioga had Bryce Bailey, Derek Gage and Conlan Taylor, an eighth grader, who had a 2.15 ERA in 29 1/3 innings.
For honorable mention Waverly had Thomas Hand, Brennan Traub and Brady Blauvelt make it and Cobe Whitmore made it for Tioga.
