New York State says that sports can happen this fall, just not football or volleyball.
It appears the IAC has decided no sports will be held this fall.
The fall season has been moved to the start of March.
The current plan for sports would be winter sports beginning on Nov. 30, followed by fall sports on March 1 and then spring sports to follow.
However, there is no set decision on a start for high risk sports, and the governor and NYSPHSAA have said that a decision would be made by Dec. 31. Some sports, such as wrestling and basketball, would fall in the high risk category.
TOWANDA PRAISES COMMUNITY
The Towanda Black Knights held their first football game of the year, hosting Wyalusing.
There was a limit of 250 people for the game, and Towanda’s athletic director Paul Lantz wanted to thank the communities for respecting the limit. Their cooperation is appreciated by the district and players.
TROY/CANTON FANS FIND WAYS TO SUPPORT TEAMS
The Old Shoe game was one of the most anticipated games of the season.
Two of the area’s best teams squaring off week one.
Only thing, just 250 people could get into the stadium for the game.
So, fans got creative.
The parking lots were open and fans sat on roofs and beds of trucks, watching from a distance to see the game. You could even see people parked across the street, up on a hill trying to watch.
