The Waverly girls’ swim team finished sixth at the IAC Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday.
Watkins Glen won at 408 points, followed by Lansing at 365. Southern Cayuga was third and Dryden fourth. Notre Dame took fifth at 249, followed by Waverly at 246.5. Whitney Point was seventh.
Notre Dame’s Allie O’Brien, Mackenzie Gillette, Violet Daly and Alex Welliver took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:06.18 and Lourden Benjamin, Willow Sharpsteen, Delaney Vascoe and Sophia DeSisti took third for Waverly in 2:08.18.
O’Brien won the 200 IM in 2:26.75 and Benjamin was third in 2:30.74, while Vascoe took fourth at 2:33.69. Alexis Collins of Notre Dame was ninth in 2:54.69.
In the 100 fly Gillette took third for Notre Dame in 1:07.42 and Sharpsteen took fifth for Waverly in 1:10.82.
Mara Callear of Waverly took seventh in the 500 free in 6:47.99 and Erica Parks of Notre Dame was 10th in 7:04.83.
In the 100 backstroke O’Brien took second in 1:02.61 and Benjamin took fourth in 1:08.64.
Collins, Caroline Viselli, Parks and O’Brien took fourth in the 400 free relay in 4:31.84 and Callear, Nicole Bunke, Josie VanDyke and Mira Kittle took sixth for Waverly in 4:50.55.
In the 200 free Sharpsteen took eighth in 2:25.87 and in the 50 free DeSisti was eighth for Waverly in 29.19 and Kittle was ninth in 29.62.
Welliver was third in the 100 free in 59.21and Kittle took 10th in 1:08.28.
Desisti, Sharpsteen, Vascoe and Benjamin took fourth in the 200 free relay in 1:55.51 and Welliver, Collins, Hannah Gonzalez took fifth for Notre Dame in 1:58.65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.