TOWANDA — Towanda senior Chase Parker was named the best offensive linemen of the pre-season at the conclusion of practice on Wednesday night — and he will be a focal point for the Black Knight offense in the 2021 season.
Along with the other award winners named during the brief ceremony, the anticipation for the start of the new season was palpable amongst the players.
“I have worked hard for it,” Parker said. “We are all working hard as a team and we are hoping that we can come together this year and win some ball games, have some fun this year, and really be a good team.”
The Black Knights did not have the opportunity to play a full 10-game season last year and struggled to find consistency, finishing 1-5 on the year. But Parker is optimistic that this years team has what it takes to shift the program in the right direction.
“I believe that we will be better than last year and we are getting better every day and having fun,” Parker said. “The O-linemen group is working hard and getting better every day. They are hustling, pushing and they are getting better everyday.”
Along with the number of games played last year, there were also restrictions in place on the attendance numbers for Towanda football games. This season however, the stadium will be back to full capacity giving the Black Knights an extra edge.
“It feels good to be back on the field because last year I didn’t want it to end like that and I am glad I have a chance to finish my senior year,” Parker said. “I love being out here with my teammates and I can’t wait to play a full 10 games.”
Towanda opens the season tonight at 7 p.m. on the road against Sayre. There is not a large sample size to go off of but Sayre was 1-2 last season. The last time these two teams met in 2019, Sayre defeated Towanda 38-34.
The motto for the 2021 season is “win or lose, fill your shoes.” Parker explained what the mantra means and why it is an important motivation tool for the team.
“If we play to our full ability ‘win or lose fill your shoes’ is the motto this year so I’m ready to have some fun on Friday,” Parker said. “The motto means that no matter if we win or lose we are going to go as hard as we can every play whether that be playing smart or playing physical.”
