Imbt heading to the next level

TROY — Mason Imbt has been a dominant force for the Troy football team over the past few years — and now he’s taking his talents to the next level.
Imbt signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Division I FCS Saint Francis University during a ceremony held at Troy High School on Monday.
The standout offensive lineman had a chance to play at several schools, but Imbt said St. Francis just felt like home.
“When I went down there I felt like it was home. I worked with the coaches all summer, I really got to know them well. When I went down there it just felt natural,” said Imbt, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in over 300.
Imbt said it came down to St. Francis, Bryant and Slippery Rock, but in the end, St. Francis was the right fit.
“When I narrowed it down, it came down to St. Francis was my choice,” he said.
St. Francis and Bryant are in D1 FCS, while Slippery Rock is in Division II, but for Imbt that really didn’t have an impact on his college choice.
“Levels didn’t really matter to me. At the end of the day it was just playing football and getting an education,” Imbt said.
Imbt knows he has some things to work on as he prepares for the next level.
“Definitely I need to work on my pass set, you know Troy doesn’t pass the ball much, so I’ve got to work on that. I’ve got to work on knowing their playbook ... It will be a while before I get to run with the big dogs,” he said.
The coaches at St. Francis are looking forward to getting Imbt on campus and helping him get even better.
“Mason is a strong interior lineman who strains and plays mean,” said St. Francis offensive line coach Ryan Wilson in a press release on the school’s website. “We have a great feel for Mason’s physical talent after seeing him at camp throughout the summer. I am excited for the opportunity to work with him and develop his talent.”
On thing that made St. Francis a good fit for Imbt is the size of Loretto, Pennsylvania, which has a population of just over 1,300.
“It’s pretty small. It’s a little bit smaller than Troy, I’d say,” said Imbt. “I like to stay in a smaller area.”
Imbt said that getting to play football for the Troy Trojans has helped get him to this point.
“We like to lineup right in the dirt and punch each other in the face so that definitely helps my toughness a lot,” Imbt said of the Trojans’ mindset.
It has also helped that Imbt has lined up against some tough players in the NTL.
“It definitely helps me, you know there were a lot of good players around. If they had a couple more inches maybe they would be getting scouts and looks (from colleges) ... all the respect to them,” he said.
It’s not just the mindset on the field that makes Troy a special place, according to Imbt.
“It’s unbelievable. It’s the best town in the world. You come down on a Friday night and everybody is there. They are all one, it doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you do outside of that, you are all one,” Imbt said.
Imbt has a few more months left to walk the halls of Troy High and he’s going to try and enjoy every second.
“I’m going to ride it out, have fun while I’m doing it and then look forward to St. Francis in the summer,” he said.
As he looks forward to heading off to St. Francis, Imbt knows how special it is to get a chance to play at the next level.
“It’s really special to me. It’s something only that I think like 1.6 percent of people get to do that, so I’m really excited to do that. I’m going to give (St. Francis) a hard worker, dedicated to the game,” he said.
Imbt made sure to thank those who helped get him there.
“Definitely my brother, my family, and then my teammates and coaches,” he said.
