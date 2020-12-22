It was an odd football season with some teams playing double as many games as others.
With all the postponed games, and odd schedules, there wasn’t even an NTL champion this year.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t some standout performances.
We will recognize those performances with this year’s The Daily & Sunday Review All-Region team.
Let’s start with a new award. Canton’s Timmy Ward has been an inspiration in the NTL, for his play, and his ability to deal with adversity. After beating cancer, Ward came back this year and tore his ACL in a scrimmage and still played the opener.
In honor of the player, and person, Ward has been during his career, there is a new award that will be named annually — The Timmy Ward Toughness Award.
This first year Ward earns the honor named after himself.
The player of the year is Troy’s Mason Imbt. Imbt joins his older brother Jack, last year’s winner, as one of just three linemen to win player of the year honors, the other was Tioga’s Carter Jackson.
Imbt dominated on both sides of the ball, anchoring the Troy attack.
The offensive player of the year is Canton’s Ben Knapp.
While his numbers may not indicate his dominance, there was no denying what Knapp could do on the field.
In Canton’s win over Troy the Warriors senior took over down the stretch. And, even when he didn’t produce numbers, he was drawing double teams opening things up for his teammates.
Damien Landon of Troy is the defensive player of the year. The junior was a force for a strong Trojans defense this year.
Kashawn Cameron of Wyalusing is the most dangerous player. Whether as a receiver, a return man or a running back, he was a threat every time he touched the ball.
Ian Wright of Athens has always had the physical tools. This year it all came together and he dominated for the Wildcats, to earn lineman of the year.
Canton’s Riley Parker became a star this year for the Warriors and is the breakout player of the year.
Athens’ Mason Lister was the quarterback of the year and Weston Bellows of Canton had a big year offensively and defensively to be named newcomer of the year.
After a strong regular season that led to a trip to districts, and a one-loss regular season, Athens coach Jack Young is the coach of the year.
The first team offense includes Athens’ Mason Lister at quarterback and Parker and Troy’s Caleb Binford at running back.
The receivers are Cameron and Tanyon Brown of CV.
Knapp is the tight end and Wright, Imbt, Kaden Raub of Troy; Logyn Choplosky of NP-Mansfield and Derek Atherton-Ely of Canton are the linemen.
Kevin Alexander of NP-Mansfield is the kicker and Will Kibler is the utility player, while Noah Spencer of NP-Mansfield is the versatility player.
Imbt and Knapp and Parker are the only three players on this year’s team to be honored on both offense and defense.
Players for All-Region are either on offense, or defense, except a couple elite players each year.
Imbt and Knapp are on the defensive line and Parker is a linebacker.
Landon and Zack Belles of Sayre are the other linemen and Chase Robert of Troy, Joe Brown of Wellsboro and Brett Harvey of NP-Mansfield are the other linebackers.
Darryn Callahan of Wellsboro; Karter Rude of Athens; Bellows and Haven Benjamin-Fee of Towanda are the defensive backs.
Luke Horton of Sayre is the punter and Jake Deitrick of Troy is the versatility player, while Hayden Ward of Canton is the utility player.
Ward is the first ever captain of the All-Region team earning a spot on the first team.
The second team offense has Mitchell Burke of Wyalusing at quarterback and Shayne Reid of Athens and NP-Mansfield’s Kohen Lehman at running back.
Nick Williams of Troy; Koleton Roupp of NP-Mansfield and Zach Singer of Wellsboro are the receivers and Morgan Madigan of Troy is the tight end.
Caiden Williams and Connor Davis of Canton are the linemen with Danny Timmons of Wellsboro; Connor Sindoni of Athens and Kade Sottolano of CV.
Wellsboro’s Jack Poirier is the kicker and the versatility player is Dom Ayers of Troy, while Jacob Schmitt of CV is the utility player.
The second team defense is Mason Nelson and Evan Landis of Canton and Ryan Sweet of Wellsboro.
The linebackers are Carter Route and Brennen Taylor of Canton and Michael Sipps of CV. The defensive backs are Joel Schoonover of Canton; Connor Adams of Wellsboro; Jake Bruyn of Wyalusing and Cameron Bellows of Canton. The punter is Caleb Nichols of Athens.
The third team quarterbacks are Cooper Kitchen of Canton and Isaac Keane of Wellsboro. The backs are Jake Bennett of Sayre and Alex Mosier of Wyalusing and Wyalusing’s Nolan Oswald and Trent Kithcart of Towanda are the receivers. Ben Pernaselli of Athens is the tight end.
The linemen are Eli Crane of Troy, Nik Polzella of Sayre; Jordan Goodrich of Sayre; Kyle Manogue of Wellsboro and Spencer Krewson of Wyalusing. Logan Lambert of Towanda is the kicker and the utility player is Brandon Thompson of NP-Mansfield.
The third-team defense is Clay Watkins of Towanda; Glen Romerger of Sayre and Ryan Sweet of Wellsboro on the line and David Northrup of Sayre; Zach Shaffer of Wyalusing and Tanner Dildine of Athens at linebacker. The defensive backs are Matt Lane of Sayre; Liam Franklin of Wyalusing; Gavin Cohick of Troy and Zach Schoonover of Towanda. Nik Bentley of Sayre is a third-team kicker.
The rookie team is Rude and Bellows along with Taylor. Wellsboro’s Hayes Campbell and Athens’ Chris Bathgate and Josh Nittinger are on the rookie team.
The rookie team includes Wyatt Delamater and Nate Parker of Towanda and Connor Wickizer and Tylor Gardner of Wyalusing and Cody Fleming of CV.
ALL-REGION FOOTBALL
Player of the Year: Mason Imbt, Troy
Offensive Player of the year: Ben Knapp, Canton
Defensive Player of the year: Damien Landon, Troy
Most dangerous: Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing
Lineman of the year: Ian Wright, Athens
Breakout star: Riley Parker, Canton
Timmy Ward toughness award: Timmy Ward, Canton
Newcomer of the year: Weston Bellows, Canton
Quarterback of the year: Mason Lister, Athens
Coach of the year: Jack Young, Athens
First team
Offense:
QB: Mason Lister, Athens
RB: Riley Parker, Canton
RB: Caleb Binford, Troy
WR: Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing
WR: Tanyon Brown, CV
TE: Ben Knapp, Canton
OL: Mason Imbt, Troy
OL: Ian Wright, Athens
OL: Kaden Raub, Troy
OL: Logyn Choplosky, NP-Mansfield
OL: Derek Atherton-Ely, Canton
K: Kevin Alexander, NP-Mansfield
Utility: Will Kibler, Wellsboro
Versatility: Noah Spencer, NP-Mansfield
Defense:
DL: Zack Belles, Sayre
DL: Damien Landon, Troy
DL: Mason Imbt, Troy
DL: Ben Knapp, Canton
LB: Chase Robert, Troy
LB: Riley Parker, Canton
LB: Joe Brown, Wellsboro
LB: Brett Harvey, NP-Mansfield
DB: Darryn Callahan, Wellsboro
DB: Karter Rude, Athens
DB: Weston Bellows, Canton
DB: Haven Benjamin-Fee, Towanda
P: Luke Horton, Sayre
CAPTAIN: Timmy Ward, Canton
Versatility: Jake Deitrick, Troy
Utility: Hayden Ward, Canton
Second team
Offense:
QB: Mitchell Burke, Wyalusing
RB: Shayne Reid, Athens
RB: Kohen Lehman, NP-Mansfield
WR: Nick Williams, Troy
WR: Koleton Roupp, NP-Mansfield
WR: Zach Singer, Wellsboro
TE: Morgan Madigan, Troy
OL: Caiden Williams, Canton
OL: Connor Davis, Canton
OL: Danny Timmons, Wellsboro
OL: Connor Sindoni, Athens
OL: Kade Sottolano, CV
K: Jack Poirier, Wellsboro
Versatility: Dom Ayers, Troy
Utility: Jacob Schmitt, CV
Defense:
DL: Mason Nelson, Canton
DL: Evan Landis, Canton
DL: Ryan Sweet, Wellsboro
LB: Brennen Taylor, Canton
LB: Carter Route, Canton
LB: Michael Sipps, CV
DB: Connor Adams, Wellsboro
DB: Joel Schoonover, Canton
DB: Jake Bruyn, Wyalusing
DB: Cameron Bellows, Canton
P: Caleb Nichols, Athens
Third team
Offense:
QB: Cooper Kitchen, Canton
QB: Isaac Keane, Wellsboro
RB: Jake Bennett, Sayre
RB: Alex Mosier, Wyalusing
WR: Nolan Oswald, Wyalusing
WR: Trent Kitchcart, Towanda
TE: Ben Pernaselli, Athens
OL: Eli Crane, Troy
OL: Nik Polzella, Sayre
OL: Jordan Goodrich, Sayre
OL: Kyle Manogue, Wellsboro
OL: Spencer Krewson, Wyalusing
K: Logan Lambert, Towanda
Utility: Brandon Thompson, NP-Mansfield
Defense:
DL: Clay Watkins ,Towanda
DL: Glen Romerger, Sayre
DL: Ken Warfle, Wyalusing
LB: David Northrup, Sayre
LB: Zach Shaffer, Wyalusing
LB: Tanner Dildine, Athens
DB: Matt Lane, Sayre
DB: Liam Franklin, Wyalusing
DB: Gavin Cohick, Troy
DB: Zach Schoonover, Towanda
K: Nik Bentley, Sayre
Rookie team
Karter Rude, Athens
Hayes Campbell, Wellsboro
Weston Bellows, Canton
Brennan Taylor, Canton
Chris Bathgate, Athens
Josh Nittinger, Athens
Wyatt Delamater, Towanda
Nate Parker, Towanda
Connor Wickizer, Wyalusing
Tylor Gardner, Wyalusing
Cody Fleming, CV
