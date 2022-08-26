Improved Vanderpool ready for 2022

TOWANDA — Towanda sophomore Riley Vanderpool saw some considerable varsity action in his freshman season with the Black Knights.
He ran the ball 52 times for 248 yards, including a 100-yard performance against Wyalusing in the season finale.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 3:52 pm
He was also a threat in the passing game, hauling in 20 catches for 244 yards.
Additionally, he returned 14 kickoffs for 293 yards to total 785 all-purpose yards on the year.
But it doesn’t stop there. He plays defense, too, and racked up 54 total tackles at linebacker for the Black Knights in 2021.
“I like playing linebacker because I get to hit people,” Vanderpool said. “Defense isn’t easy, but you’ve got to stop the play.”
An important part of the position is communicating with teammates to get those stops.
“It’s pretty hard, but if everybody gets what you’re saying, it goes pretty easily,” Vanderpool said.
Vanderpool was all over the field in his first year of varsity action, and is only getting better, according to Towanda head coach Craig Dawsey.
“Riley is a really good football player. I think he can get a lot better,” Dawsey said. “There’s some things he needs to work on, but he constantly works on them and he’s a very coachable young man. He absorbs things.”
The jump from junior high to varsity is a big one, and Dawsey noted the speed of the game was something Vanderpool took some time to adjust to.
With time came improvement.
“He’s getting better,’’ Dawsey said. “He’s getting used to varsity speed … Everything is a much faster tempo.”
Vanderpool has also improved more than just his football acumen.
“He’s gotten physically stronger,” Dawsey said. “I think he’s gotten a lot more confident in himself and what he does, not just as a football player, but as an athlete. I look forward to him not just in football, but in the other sports he plays, as well.”
On offense, Vanderpool likes the ball in his hands.
The NTL had six 1,000-yard rushers in 2021, and he wants to join that club this year.
Vanderpool will need to work hard to make that happen, but he is already accustomed to that.
“I just have to make my reads when I get the ball, make the cuts I need to make, and get as far as I can get,” he said.
Vanderpool is a hard worker with a high motor, which Dawsey expects from all of his players.
“He’s a real treat to have, as are all the kids,” Dawsey said. “They’re fantastic and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The coach noted that those expectations stay the same when it comes to executing on Friday nights.
“(Riley is) going to factor into some decisions that we make, but all 11 of the guys out there have to produce,” he said. “It’s not just Riley. It’s up to the entire team.”
The Black Knights will start their 2022 campaign at 7:30 p.m. tonight with a home game against North Penn-Mansfield.
The Panthers are a tough opponent, but Vanderpool and his teammates are ready for the challenge.
“I think the team is pretty confident going into this first game,” he said.
