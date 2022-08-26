Improved Vanderpool ready for 2022

Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool had a strong freshman season in 2021, and is looking for more in 2022.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

TOWANDA — Towanda sophomore Riley Vanderpool saw some considerable varsity action in his freshman season with the Black Knights.

He ran the ball 52 times for 248 yards, including a 100-yard performance against Wyalusing in the season finale.