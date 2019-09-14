The Nittany Lions host an in-state matchup with Pittsburgh today.
“So we’re excited about the opportunity to play Pitt on Saturday in our stadium,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Obviously, we need our fans to create a really, really challenging environment. We have an opportunity to have a distinct home- field advantage at our place. We’ve averaged over 104,000 for the first two games. We need that thing to be busting at the seams. I think we’ve had as high as 110,000. We need that on Saturday and we need the players on the field to feel that 110,000. I want everybody in the state to feel that 110,000.
“You know, we are blessed and we are fortunate to play at Penn State. We are blessed and fortunate to have the fan base we have. We need that stadium rocking on Saturday at 12:00 like no stadium has ever rocked before. That’s my challenge. We have to do this together. Coach [Pat] Narduzzi, I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a football coach. That team has taken on his personality. They are physical. They are tough. They are hard-nosed. Obviously, that shows up on the defensive side of the ball, the style of defense that they play. He’s been doing it for a long time. They have been doing it at a high level. For a while there, there was a period of time in college football, probably four to six years where everybody was trying to copycat their style of defense. What he’s done at Pitt and what they did at Michigan State. But obviously, he has done a tremendous job. Obviously you look at his success at Pitt and you look at two significant upsets over Miami and Clemson, the No. 2 ranked team in the country. So, they are going to be used to playing these types of games in these types of environment. They have 15 starters returning. You also get into this situation with new NCAA rules and guys leaving one program and going to another. We have a young man that was part of our program for four years, John Petrishen, who is now at Pitt.”
This is the last scheduled matchup between the two schools, but Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi wishes it was an every year thing.
“I’ll start with the second part of that question and say of course, I did, but it doesn’t matter what I think,” Narduzzi said. Nobody cares what I think. I think everybody in the state of Pennsylvania that’s not sitting in a football office somewhere in this state would say, ‘Hey, why do we play this game?’ So I think I’ve answered that question in the past. Of course, we all want to play this game. Nobody — it’s just a close game. We’re going to jump on the bus on Friday, it’s close enough to get on a bus. We don’t have to go wait at an airport, don’t have to go through customs, we don’t have to do anything. We don’t have to empty our pockets. We jump on a bus and we go. So we certainly want to play that game.
But it doesn’t matter. And it’s a big game. It’s another game for us, but it’s a big game because it’s a rivalry game, in state. You know, again, I’m going to emphasize to our kids, you might be the last team to ever get to play this game. It might be. I don’t know if it’ll be played. I’m either going to be in a coffin or retired probably, so I don’t know which one it’ll be. Do you have any idea?”
Being in different conferences causes challenges for Penn State to play Pitt every year, but they are open to continuing the matchup.
“I could see us possibly maybe doing a neutral site game with them. I think that’s a possibility. You know, we could have discussions,” Franklin said. “But we’ve got to be creative about it. Again, the challenges with us that have a ninth conference game and them having eight, there’s some problems with home and home.
“But we’re open. We’re open to having discussions. But it’s got to equally make sense for both parties. It’s got to make sense for Pitt. It’s got to make sense for Penn State. I think this game will be sold out, but we had 104,000 last week, so we’re talking about probably an increase of 5,000 or 6,000. So, it needs to be consistent for both parties. But we’re open to talking about all different concepts and options.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.