For nine years Towanda cross-country coach Leo Harris has been going to the Culver Distance Camp in at Culver Academies in Indiana.
Some of his top runners, including district champions Simon Smith and Caitlyn Purdy, have gone.
Now Harris has reached out to others in the area and is hoping more runners will make the nine hour trip out to Indiana.
The camp director is Dana Neer, who has local ties. He once lived in Toawnda and was an assistant cross-country coach between frequently canoeing up and down the Susquehanna River.
Neer has had a soft spot for the Endless Mountains and would like see a contingent of kids from the area come out on an annual basis.
“We don’t make any money off the camp,” said Neer. “We just look to break even.”
The camp, though, is about more than just running. Running brings the kids in but it teaches them about life.
Neer’s no stranger to success in running — being a USA Olympic finalist in the 800 in 1984 while his daughter, Waverly Near, once held the USA high school indoor 5,000 meter record.
Both are counselors at the camp.
Neer is the Director of Wellness at Culver Academies and has been running the camp for the past 12 years.
15 years ago an alum of Culver, Joe Mendelson, gave them a large endowment to start the camp and they’ve been chugging along ever since.
The camp features several NCAA Division-I coaches from the Midwest, including Notre Dame, and speakers from all across the country.
Last year Billy Mills, the 1964 Olympic 10,000 meter champion from the U.S., spoke.
While there is running, there are also sessions that talk about race strategy, nutrition, psychology and financial aid preparation for prospective college athletes.
They also swim, play ultimate frisbee and eat plenty of ice cream.
“We really believe in whole person development,” Neer explained. “We do not want a runner’s identity to be solely around running. It’s a big part of their lives, we know that, but we wanted them to be good citizens, we want them to be good family members. We say often times if you’re a good runner and you sucked at being a family member how is that good?”
They believe success in one area is a jumping off point for successes elsewhere.
“We want you to be good in all of it,” Neer said.
Many people when they are first introduced to distance running don’t realize how much race strategy is involved — that a runner just goes out and runs.
But race strategy is quite a diverse area.
“When we talk about race strategies our counselors last year showed videos of different strategies and different strengths,” explained Neer. “They will actually break down a particular course and say ‘we know that this particular area of the course has been difficult.’”
Surging, passing, navigating trees and hills — how to do all of these things efficiently to save energy and time.
“In Indiana we don’t have a lot of hills,” he explained. “When we get one we have to navigate it, compared to Pennsylvania where it’s just a part of life.”
Nutrition is a hidden aspect of running but is one of the important components with speakers coming in to discuss bulimia and body image.
“We talk about, especially with our girls, how important it is to have a healthy body image and not feel like the lighter you are the faster you’ll be,” said Neer.
They also teach runners how to pick out the best foods to eat.
“It’s like a laboratory,” Neer described. “This food is out there for them and we may talk and say on the dining hall menu today there will be some foods you may not recognize but if they have this color usually you get these vitamins, if they’re this color you get these vitamins.”
Pre-race and everyday nutrition are also elaborated upon.
The most important facet, though, is likely psychology. A runner’s toughest opponent is almost always theirselves.
“One of the most successful talks every year is how to prepare for hard training days, work out days, and how to prepare for races,” explained Neer.
They have different classes for different age groups.
“It’s a 101 class, a 201 class and a 301 class,” Neer described. “We know that sometimes kids lose confidence when they get older. They were better when they were younger, now the same thing that used to work for them doesn’t — how do you get through that, how do you process that, how do you stay controlled and be excited at the same time?”
The lifelong aspect is also touched on. Running isn’t a vacuum as it affects all areas of a person’s being.
One way they do that is to encourage them to create a log. Neer has kept one since he started running at age 14 and hasn’t stopped.
“My sophomore year it became my personal journey for me,” he said. “It is a track to my life — disappointments, successes, failures, victories.”
They also describe how running can lead to an active lifestyle that improves the length, and quality, of life.
“Up until two years ago we had an emeritus type of person on camp,” explained Neer. “She wasn’t part of our camp but she was one of the longest serving employees ever to work any where in the United States of American. She worked at Culver for 81 years and she passed away at 100 a year and a half ago but until that point our kids would go past her office and I would tell them about her.
“The new kids were like ‘she can’t be a real person’ and I would tell them the reason this person had at that point, her late 90s, had so much energy was because she remained active, she remained vibrant, she remained graceful, she continued to work as much as she could and she had this healthy lifestyle that allowed her to work because she loved it.”
An object in motion will tend to stay motion, according to Isaac Newton, applies to more than just physics.
“We tell our kids, as you grow older, and have your children or grand children, the best thing is to get on the floor and play with them or hang with them or talk with them,” said Neer. “We do tell those stories and try to give them real life people that model that behavior.”
The camp is June 14-17 and costs $350 for the four days — Sunday through Thursday. They take 175 runners max.
They pay the cost of transportation — many come from out of state and as far away as Hawaii — and will help out any runner with the costs.
Enrollment for out of state campers begins January 25th with spots filling up quickly.
For any questions contact Neer at Dana.Neer@culver.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.