For years she played in the shadows.
It’s not that Emma Roe wasn’t a superstar player. It’s that Athens was loaded with star players, and Roe was the young midfielder helping set them up for goals.
Two years ago it was Rachel Hutchison. Last year it was Abby Sindoni as the Wildcats had high profile goal scorers leading the team.
Hutchison finished as the school’s all-time goals leader, and is playing Division I soccer. Sindoni was one of the best scorers in the region and is at a Division II school.
Now, it’s Roe’s turn to take center stage.
Just as those before her did, Roe will be taking her skills to the college level. Roe committed to Division I Wagner to play next year.
“I have actually committed to Wager College in Staten Island to play Division I for them,” Roe said. “I will be signing either in the fall or in the spring based on Covid regulations.
“I am so excited. I actually verbally committed in the beginning of the quarantine in March or April and I have been in contact with the coach and the players in my age group the entire time.”
Seeing Hutchison go on to Division I St. Bonaventure, and excel there, helped show Roe what could happen for Athens players.
It’s not many people you see in the high school level go into Division I,” Roe said. “Seeing Rachel do it and Abby Sindoni go D2 it was a real eye opener that it was possible.”
Roe also plays travel with BC United, and saw many of her teammates go onto to college.
“I have played with a bunch of the O1s and 02s and most of them went D1,” Roe said.
One thing that makes going Division I even more special for Roe is that she isn’t the biggest player around. She knows without the size, she has to work harder to excel.
“In the Northeast Conference, which is what Wagner is in, most of their midfielders are bigger, heavier and they have more muscle,” Roe said. “it’s just something I have to work toward, and work harder to earn my spot on the field.”
It’s something that Roe has always dealt with, but has never let slow her down.
“When you know you are going 1 v. 1 against someone that is five or six inches bigger than you are and maybe a few pounds heavier, you know you aren’t winning the ball body to body, so you definitely need to be more technical and faster.”
For Roe, it’s different realizing she is one of the older players now.
“It is really different,” Roe said. “It is a crazy feeling to be seen as a leader this year. We have some really good girls that have come up. Some of them play club, some of them don’t, but all of them are stepping up to the plate and taking up their positions.”
Roe is ready for her leadership role this year after learning from girls like Hutchison and Sindoni in the past.
“They have pushed me to my limits over the past couple of years,” Roe said. “They are probably some of the few people I have learned a lot from as players, not just coaches. But, they pushed me hard, they taught me a bunch of things, they pulled me aside during practices and taught me a bunch of their ways so now I am basically just trying to follow in their footsteps.”
Roe is ready to take on the leadership role this year with that information she learned in the past.
“I am basically an assistant coach if you will as a member of the team,” Roe said. “Pulling the girls aside and trying to teach them more tactical and technical stuff that makes our team better.”
Over the years, Roe was used to being a bit in the shadows for the Wildcats.
“I know Rachel and Abby both had 50 goals, and Rachel had the record,” Roe said. “So, it’s really hard to stand out against them. But, I am trying my best, and I stand with them, and support them with everything, they were great players, and I was proud to play with them.”
And, while they are gone now, that doesn’t mean Roe isn’t going to be trying to help her teammates shine.
“(Rich) Pitts always tells us you want to put the best into the team and your teammates,” Roe said. “If I can pass the ball to Norah Reid or Abbie Panek or Mya Thompson and they can get the goals this year, I am willing to do it so the team gets better in the future without me.”
Roe also knows she likely will have to take on a bigger scoring role this year.
“You kind of see a difference after a bunch of people leave and a bunch of them were the goal scorers, and you are always the creator, not a big scorer,” Roe said.
All her career Roe has been an unselfish player, looking to help others shine.
But, she knows sometimes as a senior leader she may have to be a bit more selfish and take the shots herself. However, she wants to balance that with also making sure to help all the younger girls shine.
“There is a difference between selfish and confidence,” Roe said. “Sometimes being selfish means you know you are in the right position and confidence is when you pass the ball because you don’t think you can make it and you think the other person can.
“Being selfish is what I’m going to have to do this year. I have built up my confidence to know I can make the shots. But, I have to help other people build their confidence so maybe next year they can do the same thing.”
It’s been a fun thing for Roe watching the development of all the younger girls.
“Most of them are all going to get minutes this season,” Roe said. “They are all really good and they are going to learn. I’ve seen a lot of improvement since preseason.”
For Roe, the roster around her might be a bit different, but the goals are the same for the Wildcats, who have won two straight District 4 titles.
“They are a lot higher (the expectations),” Roe said. “Being back to back, especially after we lost a lot of seniors last year, the expectations are even higher to uphold the tradition of winning NTL titles and stuff like that.
“We want one (district title) for the third year in a row and we are hoping to actually be able to compete at the district level.”
