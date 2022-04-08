TROY — Troy boys soccer star Wyatt Hodlofski predicated the feeling of home when choosing a college to further his playing career.
Lycoming College provided that feeling in more ways than one being only an hour away and Hodlofski immediately felt welcomed by the Lycoming head coach Nate Gibboney and the players he met.
“I met up with the Lycoming coach a lot of times and I just really loved how he treated his players and the players that I met were really nice,” Hodlofski said.
Hodlofski excels in the classroom, currently holding a 3.9 GPA and Lycoming’s biology program factored into his final decision.
Hodlofski grew up around soccer – starting in the Troy Area Youth Soccer program at age five and later went on to play travel soccer in Elmira.
Playing in places like Buffalo, Syracuse, Rhode Island, and New Jersey helped develop Hodlofski’s skills. His father Jason said that it was like traveling with a family and it helped mold Wyatt into the player he is today.
Jason Hodlofski took over as the Troy soccer head coach in 2016. The younger Hodlofski got an early introduction to high school soccer as a team manager in eighth grade.
“He made it his mission to work his butt off to make the Troy boys team a competitive team,” Jason Hodlofski said. “Every year Wyatt made it very clear he was going to take charge of his team and help every player be the best they could for the team’s success.”
Hodlofski was sensational in his four years as a starter for Troy. In 62 total varsity games, Hodlofski scored 42 goals and had 17 assists.
The lethal goal scorer took his game to another level in his senior campaign.
Jason Hodlofski said that Wyatt’s offensive push “made all the teams in the NTL take notice” in his senior season and also added that “Wyatt is an offensive force on the field they have not seen in a while on a Troy team.”
Hodlofski scored 28 goals, registered 12 assists, and was named the 2021 Daily Review MVP. Hodlofski also was named the District 4 All State Player of the Year.
Hodlofski is motivated to succeed at Lycoming, but like he did to a tee at Troy, it’s the team that comes first.
“I would just like to try and start all four years but if I cant that’s OK,” I just want to be a part of the team and help out as best as I can.”
Echoing the sentiment of Wyatt, Jason Hodlofski said that “we are all very excited to be part of the Lycoming family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.