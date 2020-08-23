On another beautiful Friday night fans and race teams flocked to The Hill Speedway for a seven-division show, sponsored by WOC Energy. Winners with just two points races remaining included Kinser Hill (Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsmen), Bobby Maynard (Street Stocks), Gary Lamphere (IMCA Modifieds), Matt Browning (FWD), AJ Lane (RWD), Chad Homan (Crate Sportsmen) and Mike Morse (Pure Stocks). Racing resumes this Friday night at the ¼-mile speed plant.
The Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman division had seen five different winners in 2020. On Friday night a young man turned the place into ‘Kinser Hill Speedway’ with his powerful and dominating performance in their 20-lap feature. Heat wins went to Connor Brown and Joe Guastella to help set the field that found Kinser Hill starting in P1 with Guastella alongside. The first of seven cautions came on the opening lap when Dalton Maynard nearly hit the turn one wall. Through lap 12 it was Hill and Guastella leading the way. Tony Harris made some awesome moves, moved up to third, then he maneuvered the 9Cat to take second from Guastella. Behind that lead duo the racing was intense and involved Jason Benjamin, Rich Talada and Maynard. The final seven laps were run caution-free and fans watched the flawless run of Kinser Hill as he took the checkered flag with his career-first win over Harris, Talada, Benjamin and Guastella.
Things changed big-time for two drivers in the Street Stock division, one for the better and one for the worse. When Doug Stack, Jr. arrived at the track he was the point leader with seven feature wins. Earl Zimmer, second in points, arrived minus a car. Promoter Ed McKernan won his heat then turned the car over to Zimmer for the feature. It was a few minutes later when things changed. Heat winner John McAdam started from pole and led the first two laps before breaking. That brought Dan Force to the point for the restart where he led just lap three. On the next restart Bobby Maynard and Stack made a sandwich of Force and Maynard led. But he only led one lap as Stack got around him. A series of cautions slowed the action but not Stack, who went on to pick up the win. Post-race tech found Stack had an illegal engine and he was disqualified. That gave the win to Bobby Maynard, his first this year. Lou Sharpsteen, Force, Jakub Ingham and Bill Tice rounded out the revised top five. For Zimmer, the ride in McKernan’s car and seventh place finish keeps his title hopes alive.
Tangles on the opening and closing laps of the IMCA Modified feature did nothing to distract Gary Lamphere, who provided a picture-perfect drive to capture his first win this year. The race belonged to him and as he pulled away, he left behind an intense battle for positions two through six. Brad Sites ran second with Jake Maynard, Eddie Sites, Keith Jack Lamphere, and Keith Lamphere running nose-to-tail for many laps. As the white flag waved, it appeared they would finish pretty much in that order. Gary Lamphere took the checkered flag, but several cars got together coming out of turn three. That changed the final running order. Brad Sites did finish second, followed in this one by Keith Jack Lamphere, Keith Lamphere, and JW Lamphere. Point leader Jake Maynard got caught up in that late incident, lost four positions to finish eighth, and his 19-point edge over Keith Jack Lamphere is now about half what it was.
Four different drives led the FWD feature but for three of them it was for just a lap or two. Matt Browning’s fast #8 started the feature in position eight but he wasted no time moving up. Josh Bailey and Browning both got around early leader Greg McKernan on lap five. But on lap six Bailey lost the top spot and Browning never looked back. Adam Delgrosso was also moving toward the front and had one final shot at the leader when caution flew with four laps remaining. Browning prevailed and won his eighth feature, including six in a row. Delgrosso had to settle for second, with Bailey, McKernan and Greg Slater finishing in the top five.
In RWD action, AJ Lane likely thought ‘give me five’ a time or two leading up to their feature. Shawn Gowin started from pole position and led the opening lap after it took two tries to get rolling. Lane took over on lap two and had to hold off challenges during two subsequent caution periods. The first of those came when two laps cars got together just as he approached them. He managed to get by and then hold off Larry Colton on the restart. The final caution came when Andrew Collins spun and set up a four-lap dash to the finish. Lane picked up where he left off and sailed to Jamie Tuttle’s checkered flag for his fifth win this year. While his car won the title last year with Joe behind the wheel, this year AJ is on track to make it two in a row for the powerful 4 car. Colton held on for second, ahead of Anton Smith, Zach Bruce and Trevor Belcher.
The new Crate Late Models proved you could run a caution-free 20-lap race Friday night. Darrin Horton capitalized on his pole-position start and kept Chad Homan behind him for most of the first half. Homan found what he wanted and got past Horton on lap 12. For the remainder of the race the gap between first and second widened as Homan’s car was perfectly hooked up. The win was his sixth of the season, this time coming over Horton, heat winner Steve LaBarron, Tony Kelley and Ernie Martin. Horton remains the point leader over LaBarron.
Cautions, eight of them, and Mike Morse ruled the Pure Stock feature Friday night. Josh Parker had the pole and led the opening lap but caution bunched the field back up. On the restart Morse and Cole Burgess made Parker sandwich the took him from first to third behind that pair. Zach Kriner, meanwhile, slowly and steadily advanced through the field and took over third when Mike Chilson got caught up in a multiple car melee on caution six with twelve laps complete. Morse prevailed on that and one additional restart, keeping Burgess as his main chaser over the final eight laps. This time Morse defeated Burgess, Kriner, Casey McPherson and Chilson. In a division whose rules were established by car owners, Morse remains undefeated in points races at the track.
This Friday, Snell Metalfab is sponsoring a full show with 20-lap features for all seven divisions. Pit and spectator gates open at 5pm, with practice at 6:30, and racing scheduled to get the green flag at 7:00.
The Hill Speedway hosts dirt track racing through early September. Unique in that it has no grandstands, fan-viewing and family grouping is accomplished with blankets and portable chairs placed on a manicured hillside overlooking the track. Additional viewing is provided from turn four around to turn two with parking spots overlooking the raceway. Those spots are available on a nightly or seasonal basis for a nominal fee.
The Hill is located just a couple miles from Rt. 414, at the intersection of Dunn Hill and Banks Roads, in Monroeton, PA. Check us out on thehillspeedway.com or on our Facebook page.
Load up your appetite and your lawn chairs and come get your Thrill on The Hill!
Results on WOC Energy Night:
Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman: KINSER HILL, Tony Harris, Rich Talada, Jason Benjamin, Joe Guastella, Rich Powell, Dalton Maynard, Isabel Barron, Quinten Buchanan, Connor Brown, Braden Buchanan, Geoff Powell, Eric Jensen
Heats: Brown, Guastella
Street Stocks: BOBBY MAYNARD, Lou Sharpsteen, Dan Force, Jakub Ingham, Bill Tice, Mike Koser, Earl Zimmer, Dustin Maynard, Trevor Williams, Dave Roberts, Gene Sharpsteen, Howard Bailey, Dylan Hinkley, Brett Riley, Ricky Davis, John McAdam, Ben Hulslander (DNS), Thomas Moon (DNS), Doug Stack, Jr. (DQ, engine)
Heats: Ed McKernan, McAdam
IMCA Modifieds: GARY LAMPHERE, Brad Sites, Keith Jack Lamphere, Keith Lamphere, JW Lamphere, Ray McClure, AJ Hunsinger, Jake Maynard, Eddie Sites, Harry Ely, Doug Lantz, Matt Benjamin
Heats: McClure, G. Lamphere
FWD: MATT BROWNING, Adam Delgrosso, Josh Bailey, Greg McKernan, Greg Slater, Mike Wilcox, Gavin Maryott, Tim Johnson, David Maxwell, John Maynard, Steve Castle, Jake Lamphere, Dakota Decker
Heats: Delgrosso, Browning
RWD: AJ LANE, Larry Colton, Anton Smith, Zack Bruce, Trevor Belcher, Mike Navone, Shawn Gowin, Andrew Collins, Lawrence Nickens, Travis Parks, Brett Gleason (DNS)
Heats: Colton, Lane
Crate Late Models: CHAD HOMAN, Darrin Horton, Steve LaBarron, Tony Kelley, Ernie Martin, Mike Epler, Ricky Hunsinger
Heat: LaBarron
Pure Stocks: MIKE MORSE, Cole Burgess, Zach Kriner, Casey McPherson, Mike Chilson, Josh Vanderpool, Donny Burgess, Nathan Kriner, Tim Perham, Dalton Decker, Victor Colavito, Josh Parker, Bobby Maynard (DNS)
Heat: Decker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.