Troy's Woodward to play football at Lycoming College

Troy senior Mason Woodward recently signed his letter of intent to attend Lycoming College to play football next year. Pictured here, front row, from left, are Raelyn Woodward, Mason Woodward, Bob Woodward and Evan Woodward. Back row, from left, are Troy High School Principal Steve Brion, Athletic Director Brad Feldmeier, assistant football coach Chance Wright, head football coach Jim Smith and assistant football coach Joe Millard.

 Photo Provided

TROY — With his family by his side, Troy senior Mason Woodward recently signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football and academic career at Lycoming College.

While he was looking at schools like Alfred and Juniata, Woodward decided Lycoming was the best fit.