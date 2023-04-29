TROY — With his family by his side, Troy senior Mason Woodward recently signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football and academic career at Lycoming College.
While he was looking at schools like Alfred and Juniata, Woodward decided Lycoming was the best fit.
“Coach wise was definitely a big part of it. It being close to home was also another big (factor). It just seemed right. It fit everything and everything kind of fell into place,” said Woodward, who visited the Williamsport campus a couple times before making his choice official.
Woodward stressed the importance of being close to his family, which suffered an enormous loss in February when his mom, Christine, was killed in a tragic car accident.
The Trojan standout thanked the Troy community and the entire NTL for showing him and his family support during their difficult time.
“I mean it’s been unbelievable, and I can’t say thank you enough to everybody who has supported me and my family through this,” Woodward said. “It’s been absolutely amazing and I can’t say thanks enough to the whole (Troy) community and the NTL. It’s just been amazing.”
Woodward felt that support during a moment at the North Section Wrestling Tournament, which was held just days after his mother’s death. The entire crowd in Athens gave him a standing ovation after he picked up a win on the mat, and again later when he came out for the Parade of Champions before the finals.
“I mean there’s nothing like that. That was unbelievable. It brings a tear to my eye right now,” Woodward said. “It’s just so unbelievable that the whole community in the NTL was just that supportive of me just doing something as simple as getting a win. That was unspeakable and just amazing.”
Woodward was happy to have his dad, Troy basketball coach Bob Woodward, and his siblings, Evan and Raelyn, by his side when he signed with Lycoming.
“It was cool. I’m glad that they were able to be there with me,” said Woodward.
One important person was obviously missing, but Woodward believes his mom would have been thrilled with his choice and was looking down with pride.
“My mom would have been enthused. She would have been so excited,” he said. “She thought Lycoming would have been a good fit for me even before any of this, so that was kind of an extra push I guess, just following that idea. It was a cool day.”
Playing college athletics was something Woodward and his mom had talked about, but in the end it was always his choice if he would continue his football career.
“She definitely encouraged that as her and my dad both played college sports, but at the end of the day it was going to be what I wanted to do,” said Woodward, who said his mom played basketball and his dad football at Mansfield. “(Playing) sports in college is just something I’ve always wanted to do and it’s a great opportunity.”
One reason why Lycoming was the perfect fit is it will allow Woodward to get back to Troy often to watch his brother and sister compete in their sports.
“Most definitely,” said Woodward on getting back to watch his brother play football for the Trojans next year. “My sister plays soccer too, so (I’ll) possibly be coming home to watch some of her games. Both of their things are important and I plan to be there.”
The Troy senior got the chance to watch his dad and brother make history this past winter season as they led the Trojans to their first District IV basketball championship in 26 years.
“That was awesome. I mean I keep saying unbelievable but that was awesome. It hadn’t been done in 30 years almost at our school, and for that to happen this year is pretty special,” he said.
Woodward will head to Lycoming as a defensive end after a stellar career with the Trojans. In his senior campaign, he finished with 83 tackles, including seven for loss, and four sacks as he helped Troy reach the District IV semifinal.
Woodward knows he has a lot of work to do as he prepares for his first college season.
“I know I need to get stronger and bigger and faster. It’s obviously a different level of football than high school, so I just need to continue to grow and be able to compete at this level,” he said.
Woodward, who will major in engineering, said he is looking to find success both on and off the field as he heads off to college.
“Obviously to just continue to grow as a person and better myself as far as getting an education, a degree and building a network of friends,” Woodward said of his goals at Lycoming. “And being able to make some good memories on the field, and continue to play something that I enjoy playing and love playing.”
