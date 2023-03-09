It's a great time to be a Griffin

There’s no doubt about it — it’s a great time to be a Sullivan County Griffin.
The Sullivan County community is in the midst of one of its most successful runs in terms of high school sports ever with the Griffins’ basketball team recently winning the District IV Class A title and sophomore Colton Wade winning his second straight sectional, district and regional crowns on his way back to the state tournament in Hershey.
And while he’s now a former Griffin, Nate Higley is making noise on a national stage. The former two-time PIAA medalist and 2021 state finalist qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships as a member of the George Mason program.
“It’s probably the best athletic time we’ve had for a while, especially with me winning districts and regionals, and basketball winning districts and now Nate making NCAAs,” said Wade after he won his second regional gold.
One guy who knows the Sullivan County community pretty well is Griffins basketball coach Glenn Vaughan, who is a 1995 SCHS graduate and has been coaching hoops at his alma mater for 18 years.
“The support whether it was 11 years ago or just last week is incredible. Just how the people in our county support the student-athletes, especially when there is success being reached,” said Vaughan, who also led the Griffins to a district title in 2012. “I don’t know if I could put it into words what it means to the kids. And I told the kids, ‘You guys are doing special things for your community as well. The community is coming together and that’s a good thing for our school, but it’s a good thing for Sullivan County in general.’”
Sullivan County wrestling coach Ryan Hembury moved to the county a few years ago to teach and coach, and he’s learned quickly that the community will always be there for the Griffins.
“I went to Muncy and we had a pretty nice wrestling team and the (family atmosphere) amongst the team was great. That camaraderie (was there) and I see it now (at Sullivan County) — it’s strong,” Hembury said. “The fan support for the basketball team and the wrestling team, it’s equal. It’s great. You see the same faces at a basketball game as you do at a wrestling match. Everyone roots for everybody. You’re not just rooting for your own kid at Sullivan County. That’s different — that really is different. I’ve actually never seen that even though I come from a decently small town as well.”
It’s a special time for Hembury and the Griffins’ wrestling program with Wade finding success at the state tournament and Higley on his way to D1 nationals.
“I mean it’s tremendous. Nathan is an absolute warrior. He has no ACL in his knee right now, he’s injured, but that kid — no one was going to tell him he can’t wrestle. He beat two top 25 guys (last) weekend and punched his ticket to NCAAs and he deserves it. That kid lives wrestling. Every single thing about his life is wrestling and he deserves all of that,” Hembury said of Higley. “It’s huge for our county. It’s huge for our school and the sport of wrestling in general — coming from a small school like this.”
Wade and Higley are close and the current Griffin is thrilled for the former SCHS standout.
“That’s amazing. I was so excited to see it ... He’s doing amazing and I couldn’t be happier for him,” Wade said.
Hembury believes having Wade and Higley as role models for the next generation of Griffin wrestlers is great for the program.
“That’s huge, just (having kids) see that and be like ‘I want to be like Nate. I want to be like Colton,’” said Hembury, who understands that it takes a village to run a successful program.
“Coach (Joe) Fitzgerald is doing a great job of getting good numbers and getting kids out to the league tournaments and stuff through our K-through-6 and it’s very, very encouraging to see as the head coach because it takes a huge army. I can’t do everything. Coach Fitzgerald is doing great with the elementary. Our junior high coaches are doing great, and coach Ammerman and I are obviously heading the varsity, but it takes a unit. “
Speaking of successul programs, the Griffins basketball squad will host LaAcademia in the first round of the state tournament tonight at 7 p.m. in Laporte.
“Incredible,” Vaughan said of the atmosphere the Griffins will see tonight. “The support that we got last Wednesday at Montoursville for the (district) championship game was great. I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like (tonight).”
The longtime Sullivan coach has told his guys that they should enjoy the moment but also stay focused.
“We’re just telling the guys to stay focused on the task at hand and we’ve got a basketball game to play,” he said. “We’ve still got to take care of the ball, defend and rebound, and make a few shots. The atmosphere is going to be great and we want to enjoy that, but at the same time we’ve got a job to do if we’re going to move on.”
According to Wade, the school has been pumped up for both the wrestling and basketball teams.
“Everybody has been talking about it. Everybody is thrilled that we’re doing good. It’s been amazing. A lot of people have been coming out. We had a big crowd for only two people at regionals. We had a big crowd at districts. Basketball has had big crowds. You can’t ask for any more really,” Wade said.
Vaughan has seen the energy in the school and throughout the community.
“It’s great. The student body is getting into things and the teachers have been really supportive of all the kids,” Vaughan said. “We have a really cool environment here ... it’s great having the wrestlers, the basketball players and their families supporting each other and being happy for each other, and there’s a lot to celebrate.”
Vaughan has also told the younger kids in the school district that they should enjoy this moment, while also planning on repeating the success of the current Griffins when it’s their turn.
“I’ve been telling the students who are new in our school, like the seventh graders and eighth graders, that this isn’t something that just happens every year. (I tell them) to enjoy it and support the older athletes, and at the same time set those kind of goals for yourself and maybe we can do this a little more consistently,” Vaughan said.
