It's a great time to be a Griffin

With the Sullivan County boys basketball team (pictured here) winning the 2023 District IV Class A championship and wrestlers Colton Wade and Nate Higley finding success on the mat, it’s a great time to be a Griffin.

 Review Photo/PAT MCDONALD

The Sullivan County community is in the midst of one of its most successful runs in terms of high school sports ever with the Griffins’ basketball team recently winning the District IV Class A title and sophomore Colton Wade winning his second straight sectional, district and regional crowns on his way back to the state tournament in Hershey.