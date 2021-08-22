All great things must come to an end.
A day that honestly I wasn’t sure I’d ever be ready for is here, as this weekend marks my last as sports editor of The Daily & Sunday Review.
I came to Towanda more than 15 years ago, and like many journalists I had bounced around a bit to start my career, trying to move up to bigger, and better positions at papers.
Towanda was my fourth stop out of college. I was in my mid 20’s and getting my first chance to be a sports editor.
At the time Towanda was part of a newspaper chain with the Scranton Times Tribune. I had been in Scranton working as a sports page designer.
To be fully honest at the time I was thinking I’d spend a few years in Towanda and maybe move back to a bigger paper in a sports writer, or editor role.
But, something crazy happened once I landed at The Daily Review, I really fell in love with covering the teams in the area.
There was something so special about covering the NTL, along with a few other schools just outside the NTL.
I could watch kids grow from Little League standouts, and watch them develop into high school, and sometimes even college standouts.
A lot has changed in nearly the two decades I spent at the Review.
I still vividly remember the first event I covered. I went up to cover Towanda at Athens volleyball. It was an adventure for me trying to even find Athens High School, and figuring out how to shoot volleyball.
These days, I’m pretty sure I could find the gyms at NTL school’s in my sleep, and it’s second nature to show up, know all the people at the door and go to my spots and get some pictures.
Through the years I’ve seen so many amazing athletes.
I watched as Troy’s Kate Pratt scored 200 goals as a soccer player in high school.
I have seen two different Gambrell siblings break state records in track and field, and watched Rob Robbins go from a baseball player when he started high school, to a state-record breaking javelin thrower, who wound up at the Olympic Trials.
I saw state champion wrestlers from Matt Fisk of Wyalusing to Brian Courtney at Athens and Sheldon Seymour at Troy, among others.
I’ve lost count on how many state medalists and champions there have been over the years.
It wasn’t long after I started at the paper that Athens football won a district title. I guess I was spoiled, I didn’t realize how hard it was to win district titles in sports at the time. But, I’ve been lucky enough to see so many district championships over the years.
I’ve heard the jokes from other areas about the talent in the NTL, and I’ve just had to laugh.
I guess they didn’t watch Taylor Skerpon be an all-state athlete in four sports in high school and go on to star at Penn State.
They must have missed when Adam Harris was a captain on the Syracuse football team, or when Athens’ Shane Raupers was punting on the team at the same time.
They failed to see NTL wrestler after wrestler crack Division I lineups and make trips to nationals, with Dylan Ammerman of Sullivan County going just this past year.
None of this is to even mention some of the all-time greats.
Watching Ethan Kilmer go from a walk-on at Penn State, to getting a pick six off Drew Brees in the NFL was something special, and seeing Nate Bump of Towanda pitch in the Big Leagues is something special for any area.
Over nearly 20 years I got a chance to cover everything from Little League to the World Series.
I got to watch Ethan Kilmer play in NFL games. I still can recall walking in the locker room after the Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. I had arranged ahead of time to talk to coach Marvin Lewis about Kilmer.
But, the game was over, and Lewis had given his press conference. He walked in the locker room and said he was done, he was done talking for the day. As quiet and meek as I’ve ever been in my life I asked him if I could still talk to him about Kilmer. To this day I can still hear him say, I’ll talk about Ethan. Ethan, I’ll talk about.
And Kilmer and Bump gave me the chance to interact with some pro sports stars, who were more than interesting.
After a pre-season game I talked Kilmer and some others for a story on the Wyalusing grad. I also choose to talk to a couple players for a game story. I asked Chad Johnson (Or I guess some know him as Ocho Cinco) about the backup quarterback having a good day. His response, of course he played well, I make people look good.
I talked to some players in the Marlins locker room after Nate Bump got his first Major League hit. Juan Pierre joked that Nate used his bat, so Pierre should get half credit for the hit.
It was that same day when I decided to do a feature, for a baseball page we did at the time, on a young player for the Marlins — Miguel Cabrera. All these years later and Cabrera has won a Triple Crown in his career and is now just one home run away from 500 for his career.
Of course my most interesting moment was covering a minor league baseball game in Scranton. I asked Roger Clemens an innocent question and he went off on a rant. Even to today I still have people send me that video to remind me of the moment, as if it’s something I could forget.
Getting a call the next day in the office from a number that said New York Yankees as their PR person said he was apologizing, that Roger misunderstood the question and they had read and appreciated my column is something that the Yankees fan in my never will quite forget.
I have gotten chances to be on the sidelines at Penn State during a whiteout, and talk to Saquon Barkley after his last home game for the Nittany Lions.
I watched Dennis Rodman coach a basketball game in Elmira.
I was in a pit before a NASCAR race talking to Troy grad Terry Spalding.
I saw Cal Ripken Jr. go into the Hall of Fame, and got a chance to meet Hank Aaron.
I’ve talked to Olympians, from Sullivan County’s Josh Richmond and Morgan Craft, to Notre Dame’s Molly Huddle. And, I have to say, what other area can you have Olympians who get back to you just after their events at the Olympics end? Or do a notebook for the paper on their experience, like Craft did.
And, sometimes our athletes and teams face some amazing athletes.
I watched Kyle Dake and Zain Retherford wrestle in high school and I saw baseball Hall of Famer in Mike Mussina coach high school basketball.
All of these moments are once in a lifetime, and moments I’ll never forget.
But, honestly, it’s the little moments, the random weekday games, the cross country meets in the rain, the soccer games in districts when it’s 20 degrees that will always stick in my mind.
As amazing as watching the Yankees and Phillies play in a World Series was, I still vividly remember the day that Stephanie Miller went Reggie Miller against Sayre with an amazing 12 second run of scoring.
I still remember the day it rained so much for NTL cross country that it seemed like runners were going through a pond in the middle of the race.
I’ll never forget my first trip to a Sullivan County basketball game, watching Vinny Baumunk throw down dunks against CMVT. And, I recall making the trip home in a snow storm after Kyle Gleckner scored his 1,000 career point. Also, who can forget watching the Griffins showdowns with St. John Neumann and future NBA player Alize Johnson.
I remember watching T.J. Howe get birdie after birdie at Towanda Country Club, and go on and win the state golf tournament. How lucky can a new sports editor get than watching a future pro golfer in one of the first golf matches he covers?
I even got a chance to compete against so many area athletes as I did challenges against them. Just a hint to anyone in the future, area athletes are really, really good. It’s not easy to compete against them, and basically impossible to try and defend Ty Barrett.
And, the coaches. Oh, the coaches. I’m not sure this area realizes how blessed they are.
From Bill Sexton to Bob Rockwell. From Mike Murphy to Jake Lezak and from Jim Schools to Jim Davis and so many more that it’s impossible to list them all.
There are so many coaches that were here when I started, and are still working with the kids in the area.
It’s been an amazing ride over the past 20 years.
Saying goodbye to a place I’ve called home for nearly 20 years is tougher than people can imagine.
But, a lot has changed over the past few years.
I lost my dad two summers ago, and started to realize that I had to try and live life, and put myself out there.
Six months later I met Nikki, and my life changed forever.
I got engaged, and on July 18 we got married. I live in Horseheads with Nikki and we just got our first home.
As much as I have always loved covering sports for the Review, the travel was getting hard.
Having the chance to still cover sports, but do it close to where I live is something that I just couldn’t pass up.
For years I lived just down the road from the Paper. I could walk to the office, and did so many times.
But, things changed, and the games that used to take me five minutes to get to suddenly were taking me 45 minutes.
I always loved covering sports in the NTL. But, I also love my wife and anything to be able to spend more time with her is something I just had to embrace.
It’s been my pleasure covering sports in this area for all these years.
It’s been an absolute honor to get to know the coaches, athletes and their families.
Thank you to every reader, coach, athlete, parent who took the time to make these years some of the best of my life.
Thank you for welcoming me into the community and making it so hard to leave.
I tear up a bit as I say goodbye to such a long chapter of my life. But, I smile as I embrace what’s next.
I leave to begin a new challenge. Covering new schools, in a different area and enjoy my life with my beautiful wife.
I came to the Review as a 20 something with no idea where Towanda was. I leave knowing that it’s a place I never will forget.
