Creighton Edsell could have gone to plenty of Division I wrestling programs and had a chance to start early in his college career. The Wyalusing grad decided to take on a challenge and joined legend Cael Sanderson and the Penn State Nittany Lions.
For Edsell, getting a chance to wrestle for Sanderson and receiving a top-notch education at Penn State sealed the deal.
“I was really set on going to Lock Haven at the time, and then coach Cael called me and said ‘Hey, we’re interested in you.’ At the time, I was like ‘Well, I could go to Lock Haven ... and be their starter for a couple years,’ but I wouldn’t be as good (now) if I was there. Just the aspect of coach Cael and all the other coaches here, they are great mentors and great coaches,” said Edsell.
It wasn’t all about wrestling for the former PIAA state champion.
“Agricultural played a big part in it, too. Penn State is big into ag, so that also helped me (decide on Penn State). It was kind of set in stone then that they had such a great ag program. It kind of just told me that this is where I’m meant to be and that’s why I chose Penn State,” Edsell said.
Edsell would take a redshirt season in 2018-19 before wrestling 18 matches as a redshirt freshman, going 13-5 including 3-0 in dual meets and 2-0 in Big Ten competition — mostly up at 184 pounds. The three-time state place winner from Wyalusing would post a second-place finish that year at the Wilkes Open, losing only to teammate and three-time NCAA finalist Mark Hall in the 174 pound final.
Last year, Edsell would go 5-0 while wrestling in dual meet extra matches for the Nittany Lions.
All of that experience, and working hard throughout the offseason, has led Edsell to a big opportunity this year — starting for powerhouse Penn State at 165 pounds.
Edsell, who is a redshirt junior, saw an opening at 165 pounds and decided to drop down from 174 to battle for the starting spot.
“Obviously Carter (Starocci is) at 174, he’s a national champ so it’s really hard to overcome that. I thought I was meant to be at 165 anyways, but I knew it was going to be a challenge shrinking my body because I haven’t seen 165 since my high school career which was three years ago,” Edsell said. “I met with the coaches after nationals (last year) and said ‘Hey, look, this is what I want to do, why I want to do it, and lets do it.’”
The move has paid off as he is 5-0 so far this season and has reached No. 26 in the national rankings at 165.
The starting spot certainly wasn’t just handed to Edsell, who had to beat out some talented wrestlers to get the nod.
“Wrestle-offs are always something weird just because you’re wrestling your teammates. We had wrestle-offs and everybody is competitive in the room, so every time you step out there and wrestle in the room it’s always a battle. Nobody is bad wrestling for Penn State. It’s just a continuous battle and (you are) always getting better,” he said.
One reason Edsell is having so much success on the mat this year is he gets to work in the Penn State wrestling room with guys like Olympic champion David Taylor and three-time national champion Bo Nickal.
“There’s days when you go in and you wrestle David Taylor or Bo Nickal and you get beat up, but at the end of the day you look at it and you’re like ‘man, I got a lot better today’ ... (it helps) just knowing that you wrestled with the best guys in the country and the world, you know,” he said.
“Just over the summer, I was here most of the time so I wrestled with David a lot, just helping him prepare for the Olympics, and all that just really helped me grow and become a better wrestler.”
But Edsell’s road to being a nationally ranked Division I wrestler started long before he stepped into Sanderson’s wrestling room — it began in his hometown.
“I learned a lot from coach (Gary) Haley and coach (Walt) Fisk. Obviously coach Fisk coached all the state champs at Wyalusing, and his son (Matt) being to a Division I program he helped me a lot in the recruiting process and the training process as well — and growing in just life in general,” Edsell said. “Same with coach Haley. They are both really good coaches in teaching life and in wrestling, too. That’s really how (Wyalusing) helped me grow into the person I am and just even here at Penn State, set me up for more success.”
Just like a lot of kids growing up in Pennsylvania, Edsell had a dream of wrestling for Sanderson — but he’s one of the rare few to get a chance to live it.
“I always liked watching wrestling, but Penn State wrestling never really struck to me until like that era of coach Cael coming in and doing what he has done here — you know producing the amount of national champs,” he said.
“It’s always that goal you know, ‘that would be awesome to wrestle for the only undefeated four-time national champ.’ Wherever he was, which was obviously Penn State, kind of led me to be a Penn State fan and watching them when I was growing up.”
Edsell is the only Northern Tier League wrestler competing for Sanderson right now, but he’s not the only area grappler currently wrestling at the Division I level. Athens has Brian Courtney (2021 national qualifier) at Virginia and AJ Burkhart at Lehigh, while Troy’s Sheldon Seymour is teammates with Burkhart and has seen action at 125 and 133 pounds for the Mountain Hawks this season.
There was an NTL reunion recently when Lehigh visited Penn State for a match on Sunday, Dec. 5.
“I know all those guys. Obviously they wrestled in the NTL when I wrestled and we always kind of knew each other. Same with Jaret (Lane from Southern Columbia), I wrestled on a lot of teams with (him), a lot of times with Bison Legend when that was a program,” he said. “I’ve known those guys ever since I can remember. It’s just nice to see some of the success in the NTL and District 4 continuing to grow and getting better — representing the NTL and District 4 is awesome.”
Edsell has felt the support from Penn State fans, especially those from the Northern Tier League.
“I can’t thank everybody enough for the amount of support. There are continuous people who are reaching out to me that I have no clue who they even are, but they are watching me wrestling and achieving my goals and I can’t thank them enough. To all the people out there, I just want to say thanks for the continuous support.”
Edsell and the Nittany Lions will be back on the mats Monday when Penn State heads to the Journeymen Collegiate Duals in Florida. PSU will take on No. 22 Northern Iowa and No. 9 Cornell in the opening two rounds.
“Nothing really changes, right? Just going out there and competing hard and continuing to keep doing what I do and getting to my tie-ups and focusing on scoring points. I think that’s a big thing. If you start focusing on winning, that’s when you put all this tension on yourself and that’s when you start not wrestling to the best of your ability,” Edsell said.
Edsell credits Sanderson with helping him change his mindset on the mat.
“Coach Cael has been a super big mentor about that. I used to be super nervous in my high school matches and I still get nervous now, that’s kind of our bodies, we’re always going to have nerves but learning how to deal with them, overcome them and turn those nerves into energy, he’s really helped me with that,” he said.
Edsell should face at least two ranked wrestlers Monday — UNI’s Austin Yant, who is No. 23, and No. 9 Julian Ramirez of Cornell — but it’s these kind of challenging bouts that he will need to win to achieve his goals.
“It’s kind of far-fetched right, but I’ve always wanted to be a national champ in my life. I don’t see why not,” Edsell said. “Anybody can be beaten on any given day ... (becoming a) national champ is the end goal. That’s really the biggest goal and the goal for my career and this season as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.