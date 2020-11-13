Consistent with its commitment to safeguard the health and wellbeing of student-athletes, the greater campus community and general public, the Ivy League Council of Presidents has decided that league schools will not conduct intercollegiate athletics competition in winter sports during the 2020-21 season. In addition, the Ivy League will not conduct competition for fall sports during the upcoming spring semester. Lastly, intercollegiate athletics competition for spring sports is postponed through at least the end of February 2021.
The unanimous decisions by the Ivy League Council of Presidents follow extended consideration of options and strategies to mitigate the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, an analysis of current increasing rates of COVID-19 – locally, regionally and nationally – and the resulting need to continue the campus policies related to travel, group size and visitors to campus that safeguard the campus and community.
Athletics training opportunities and practices for enrolled student-athletes will be permitted, provided they are structured in accordance with each institution’s procedures and applicable state and local regulations. This approach is consistent with the phased approach implemented by the Ivy League for all sports in the fall 2020 term.
The Council will continue to closely monitor and evaluate the public health climate and consider changes to policies when warranted in order to return to more normal campus operations, including potential spring intercollegiate athletics competition.
Winter and fall sport student-athletes will not lose a season of Ivy League or NCAA eligibility, whether or not they enroll. Students who wish to pursue competition during a fifth-year of undergraduate education at their home institution, if permitted, or as a graduate student elsewhere will need to work with their institutions in accordance with campus policy to determine their options beyond their current anticipated graduation date.
The Ivy League Council of Presidents offered the following joint statement:
Throughout the last nine months, we have asked our campus communities to make extraordinary adjustments in order to do our part in combating the global pandemic and to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our students, faculty members, staff and the communities in which they live and work.
Regrettably, the current trends regarding transmission of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent protocols that must be put in place are impeding our strong desire to return to intercollegiate athletics competition in a safe manner.
Student-athletes, their families and coaches are again being asked to make enormous sacrifices for the good of public health — and we do not make this decision lightly. While these decisions come with great disappointment and frustration, our commitment to the safety and lasting health of our student-athletes and wider communities must remain our highest priority.
We look forward to the day when intercollegiate athletics — which are such an important part of the fabric of our campus communities — will safely return in a manner and format we all know and appreciate.
PSAC MEETS
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Board of Directors met on Tuesday evening to discuss future plans regarding athletic competition.
The Board voted to proceed with its intended mandated schedules and championships for 2021 spring sports. PSAC sponsored sports this spring are: men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, tennis and golf, as well as baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse.
The PSAC also announced the cancellation of all conference mandated regular season and championship competition for fall sports that were to take place over the 2020-21 season. The decision comes following a majority vote of the Board of Directors – the 18 presidents who reside over each of its member institutions. However, should six or more institutions commit to participating in any of those sports, the conference will reinstate a championship season.
The decision on PSAC Fall Championships follows the same action by the NCAA, which earlier this year announced the cancellation of all 2020 Fall Championships for Division II. It affects the following league sports: men’s and women’s cross country and soccer, as well as women’s volleyball, field hockey and football.
The decision to cancel PSAC mandated competition does not preclude individual institutions from participating in Countable Athletically Related Activity (CARA) nor exploring competition outside of the previously mandated schedule.
A decision from the PSAC Board of Directors on winter championship seasons for wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track & field and swimming is expected next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.