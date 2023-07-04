ATHENS — Even as the calendar has barely turned to July, it has already been quite a busy summer for Izaak Hobday.
Hobday — a recent graduate of Athens area high school — recently returned home from a three-week stint in Berlin, Germany, where he collected both a gold and a silver medal at the 2023 Special Olympic games. Upon arriving back in Bradford County, the celebration festivities were only beginning.
“(He was a little) overwhelmed and surprised by the support,” Hobday’s grandmother Denise Hibbard said.
Hobday, 19, earned a gold medal in the level B 1,500 meter event, and took silver in the level B 5,000 meter event, representing the United States on arguably the biggest stage sports has to offer.
In order to qualify for the Special Olympic games, Hobday first had to participate in the Pennsylvania Summer games that were held at Penn State University in early June. Hobday earned a gold medal there and, as a result, had his name entered into a drawing with other athletes from around the state.
His name was selected at a later ceremony and he was officially headed to represent both Pennsylvania and the U.S. in Germany.
In Berlin, Hobday just edged out the second place finisher in the 1,500 — Ville Pere of Finland — by recording a time of 5:26.15, leaving about four seconds to spare en route to the gold medal. In the 5,000, Hobday recorded a time of 21:30.06, which was fast enough to bring home silver.
He had actually earned the silver before the gold during the games, making the first place finish that much better.
“He was emotional, he was crying,” Hibbard said.
“(And I was) in pain,” Hobday added with a smile.
Returning home on June 26, the welcoming moments were set to begin that night with a parade through Athens, which was to end at Athens high school. However, flight delays back from Germany forced a postponement of the parade to later in the week.
Hobday landed late Monday evening and, while the parade may have been delayed, the community still recognized their homecoming olympian.
Tuesday featured a visit from Congressman Dan Meuser, who presented Hobday with a Congressional award based on his athletic achievements. On Wednesday, Camco Manufacturing — Hobday’s place of work — surprised him with a pizza party celebrating his achievements with him.
“It was surprising,” Hobday said of receiving the Congressional award.
“Camco was excited; I had touched base with them from Germany to let them know,” Hibbard added. “(On Wednesday) his shift was done and he wanted to get out and I had to find every excuse in the book to keep him there.”
The parade finally rolled around Thursday afternoon and, led by a lights-and-sirens escort through Athens, Hobday and family made their way toward the Athens football field. Hobday, with his medals around his neck and in his USA tracksuit, hung outside of the car from the passenger seat, waving to those who had gathered to celebrate his performances.
“(Hanging out the window) was my idea,” said Hobday, who described the parade as “cool, amazing, awesome.”
A short ceremony ensued. At the end, Hobday was presented with a certificate that proclaimed June 29 as ‘Izaak Hobday Day’ in honor of his hard work and accomplishments. Athens Township chairwoman Tressa Heffron, who was one of Hobday’s teachers growing up, presented the award to Hobday at the ceremony.
As the festivities closed, Hobday had the chance to do a handful of interviews with TV reporters, and really took the chance to enjoy the moment — hugging and high-fiving with members of the community who had come out in support.
“I was lucky enough to have had Izaak in the fifth grade,” Heffron said during the ceremony. “We recognized then his special talents and abilities, to not just run but also to bring people together.”
While this was the first appearance at the Special Olympics for Hobday, it had long been a dream in the making. Hobday began competing in track and field in high school at Athens, but had enjoyed running as long as he could remember. Drawing some inspiration from Usain Bolt, running just came naturally to Hobday.
Even with the rigorous and taxing nature of longer runs in track events, Hobday always knew distance runs were what he liked best.
“Sprinting, I did not like it,” Hobday said.
When he wasn’t competing and medaling in his events, Hobday had the chance to meet other athletes from all over the world and also get to know his fellow teammates from the rest of the United States. The olympians also spent some of the downtime going on tours, seeing castles, the zoo and the aquarium, among other sights Berlin had to offer.
“I was basically hanging out with the team,” Hobday said. “(We also had to) ask the coaches to trade pins. (The) Korea pin and the Chinese Taipei pin (were both pretty cool). A couple countries stayed with us: Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia.”
“It was amazing to see how these countries and everybody pulled together and root, whether it was your athlete or another athlete, but just to root these athletes on no matter where they were from,” Hibbard said. “We went and watched several events that (Izaak) was not even a part of.”
With the 2023 Special Olympics having just recently wrapped up, Hobday is already looking forward to competing again — first in local events throughout Pennsylvania, and hopefully at the 2027 Special Olympics in Perth, Australia. Hobday also has loftier goals than just competing in the games — he hopes to become the Global Messenger, a role in which an athlete spreads their story and the stories of others throughout the world to provide inspiration, hope, or acceptance.
“(I) just want to try to get out of my comfort zone, get other athletes involved,” Hobday said.
