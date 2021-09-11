WELLSBORO— The Towanda boys soccer team lost in convincing fashion to Wellsboro falling 6-0 on Wednesday night in Wellsboro.
Wellsboro put 30 shots on target, while Towanda only managed to shoot two on target. Towanda has struggled to keep the ball out of the net conceding 11 goals to Athens in the first match of the season.
For Wellsboro, Jack Poirier scored three goals and had an assist. Matt Richards scored two goals. Owen Richardson scored one goal and Dustin Benedict had two assists.
Towanda has an opportunity to bounce back hosting Shamokin Saturday Sep. 11 at 11 a.m. Wellsboro moves on to host Loyalsock Saturday Sep. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
