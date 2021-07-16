Jake Burgess commits to Penn College

From left to right: Sayre high school principal Dayton Handrick, Heather Burgess, Jake Burgess, Mark Burgess, and Sayre high school baseball coach Jamie VanDuzer at Jake’s college signing day on Thursday afternoon.

 BY RYAN LEMAY/Staff Writer

SAYRE — After an illustrious varsity baseball career with the Sayre Redskins, Jake Burgess elevates his game to the next level committing to play baseball for Penn College this upcoming spring.

“It is where I have always wanted to go truly,” Burgess said. “It’s going to be a fun time. They really seemed like a family there.”

In the 2020 season Burgess helped Sayre to an undefeated 15-0 record in the league and 21-2 overall record. Burgess had a .424 batting average finishing with 28 hits and 13 RBIs.

Burgess was just as dominant on defense finishing with a .939 fielding percentage in the 2020 season.

“What interested me most was how close the school is to home and I can come home when I want,” Burgess said.

Penn College is coming off a 10-13 season concluding after a loss to Penn State Abington in game three of the North Eastern Athletic Conference baseball semifinals.

