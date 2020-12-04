Hailey Jayne has known from a young age that softball was the sport for her.
She was excelling for Wyalusing since she was in Little League, winning district titles in minors, majors and junior league levels.
The dream was always one day to move on and play at the college level after playing varsity for Wyalusing.
Now, that dream is becoming a reality.
The Rams senior has committed to Lock Haven to play softball next year.
“I’m excited to say the least to play softball at the collegiate level,” Jayne said. “It’s been a dream and goal of mine to play college softball at the Division I or Division 2 level. I love to compete and I know that at the college level there’s more competition.”
From the first time she set foot on Lock Haven, Jayne knew that was the place for her.
“I knew I wanted to go to Lock Haven as soon as I stepped on campus,” she said. “It’s a beautiful campus. I was set up to go on a tour, and later found out I would get to meet with coach Shannon and coach Faser, and I was so nervous. After meeting with them I knew that this was where I wanted to go to school and play softball for the next four years.”
Academically, Lock Haven was the right fit for the Wyalusing star.
“Academically I like how close you are with your professors and how the classes aren’t overly large,” Jayne said. “You can get any help you need and get one on one time with your professor. The campus and dorms themselves are just very nice and I felt at home when I was there.”
And athletically Lock Haven seemed like a good place for Jayne to excel.
“Athletically, I loved the coaches, the environment and the way that they teach and coach,” Jayne said. “I feel like I could be myself at Lock Haven and not be under too much stress because the coaches dont put all of the pressure on you.”
Things were tough this year for Jayne as recruiting was a lot harder with everything going on with Covid.
“Overall, the recruiting process was very hard,” Jayne said. “Not having a school ball season last year affected the summer season, and the summer season and Covid had a huge affect on the recruiting process. Not having a school ball season was hard because I didn’t get to see any live pitching and be able to play any real games before heading into my big recruiting year.
“I was working during quarantine to get better, but I think that the lack of a spring season had an impact on the summer season. With the Coronavirus going on, the summer season was beyond tough. We had canceled tournaments, lack of players and so many guidelines to fllow that it made things very hard to even enjoy. College coaches weren’t able to come out this year until the very end of the year and by that time I thought it was too late for me to be seen. Everything had to be lived streamed and that wasn’t much for college coaches to see in my opinion.”
Jayne has made a name for herself in high school as a star pitcher, and hitter.
For Jayne, pitching isn’t always her favorite thing to do, and she’s excited that in college she won’t be just a pitcher for Lock Haven.
“I’ll be honest, pitching isn’t my favorite thing to do,” Jayne said. “But, I do it because that is what my coaches ask of me. After meeting with coach Shannon she had said, ‘now be honest with me, do you like to pitch?’ And, me, not knowing that she had already talked to my travel ball coach about it, just said. ‘well, it’s not my most favorite thing to do, but I’ll play wherever you need me to.’ And, she was very happy to hear that. She said that she had already known and just wanted to see what I would say.
“She had seen me play in the district finals two years ago and said that she had been paying attention to me. I plan on pitching, playing third base, and being able to hit in college. I never wanted to be just a pitcher, so I’m hoping to be able to earn a spot and be able to still be a hitter as well.”
Jayne has always been a fiery competitor on the field, and that is something that she knows Lock Haven likes about her.
“Lock Haven liked my competitive nature, my swing, my pitching and how aggressive I am in the field and in the box,” Jayne said.
While she has had a ton of success in softball, Jayne knows there is still work to do.
“I’ve got a ton of things I want to improve on, starting with my power,” Jayne said. “With my size, how small I am, it was hard for me to really gain more speed with my pitching. So, I’m hoping that I will be able to hit the weight room and build some more muscle to have a better, stronger swing.
“I want to be able to have a fast reaction time on third base, and really get my spin pitches perfected to be a more dominant pitcher in college. I also would like to improve my transfer time and the time it takes for me to get the ball to first base.”
Playing in the PSAC, against schools in the state, is something special for the Wyalusing senior.
“I think that it’s awesome to be able to play the sport I love while getting an education close to home,” Jayne said. “I am happy that it’s close enough to home that my parents will be able to make it to some games and that it’s not that far of a drive from home. It is just enough out of the area for me and I love it.”
Having seen a lot of NTL athletes shine in the PSAC gives Jayne a lot of confidence going into college.
“Seeing what other kids have done in the PSAC makes me extremely confident,” Jayne said. “I’ve seen many kids in the PSAC division set records and get recruited by Division I schools because of their incredible athletic ability. I can’t wait to see what I can do at the collegiate level in the PSAC. I just want to thank my friends and family, especially my dad, my high school coach, and my travel ball coaches throughout my career. There’s no way I would have made it this far without their help and support throughout these years. I can’t wait to play softball again.”
