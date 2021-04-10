Review1 (8).JPG

SAYRE -- Hailey Jayne opened the season with a dominant performance as the Wyalusing softball team opened the year with a 24-0 win over Sayre in three innings.

Jayne threw a perfect game over three innings, striking out six and she had two doubles, five RBI and scored three runs for the Rams.

Jennelle Johns had a home run and two hits with two runs scored and three RBI.

Laci Norton had a hit and scored three runs for the Rams and Callie Bennett had a hit and scored three runs.

Sydney Friedlander had a hit, an RBI and scored two runs and Chloe Tewksbury had a hit and scored a run.

Pearl O’Conner had three hits, with a double, two RBI and scored a run, London Edwards had a hit and Molly Radney scored a run.

Dakota Hugo had a hit and scored two runs and Haley McGroarty had a double and scored two runs.

Danella Cornell had two hits and scored a run and Imogen Herbert had two hits and scored a run, while Kenzie Mignon had two hits and scored a run. Herbert and Cornell each had RBI.

NP-Liberty 12, Williamson 1, 5 innings

NP-Liberty won a second straight game with the victory Friday.

Jenna McMullen pitched three innings to start the game, and McKenzie Tice finished the game on the mound.

NP-Liberty got two runs in the second inning and broke things open with five in the third and five in the fourth.

Mollie Hall had a hit and Haley Ridge had a hit and an RBI in the game.

McKenzi Tice had a double and two RBI and Bridgette Russell had a hit.

Nikki Kiscadden had a hit and Megan Spohn had a double and three RBI.

Peyton Chapel had an RBI and Alexi Kshir had a double and three RBI.

Skylar Smith started on the mound for Williamson.

Mikenna Buchanan and Lateisha Peterson each had hits for Williamson.