SAYRE -- Hailey Jayne opened the season with a dominant performance as the Wyalusing softball team opened the year with a 24-0 win over Sayre in three innings.
Jayne threw a perfect game over three innings, striking out six and she had two doubles, five RBI and scored three runs for the Rams.
Jennelle Johns had a home run and two hits with two runs scored and three RBI.
Laci Norton had a hit and scored three runs for the Rams and Callie Bennett had a hit and scored three runs.
Sydney Friedlander had a hit, an RBI and scored two runs and Chloe Tewksbury had a hit and scored a run.
Pearl O’Conner had three hits, with a double, two RBI and scored a run, London Edwards had a hit and Molly Radney scored a run.
Dakota Hugo had a hit and scored two runs and Haley McGroarty had a double and scored two runs.
Danella Cornell had two hits and scored a run and Imogen Herbert had two hits and scored a run, while Kenzie Mignon had two hits and scored a run. Herbert and Cornell each had RBI.
NP-Liberty 12, Williamson 1, 5 innings
NP-Liberty won a second straight game with the victory Friday.
Jenna McMullen pitched three innings to start the game, and McKenzie Tice finished the game on the mound.
NP-Liberty got two runs in the second inning and broke things open with five in the third and five in the fourth.
Mollie Hall had a hit and Haley Ridge had a hit and an RBI in the game.
McKenzi Tice had a double and two RBI and Bridgette Russell had a hit.
Nikki Kiscadden had a hit and Megan Spohn had a double and three RBI.
Peyton Chapel had an RBI and Alexi Kshir had a double and three RBI.
Skylar Smith started on the mound for Williamson.
Mikenna Buchanan and Lateisha Peterson each had hits for Williamson.
