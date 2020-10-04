MANSFIELD — Fifty goals was a milestone that Hailey Jayne had worked for throughout her career.
It’s a milestone she wasn’t sure she would get a chance at this year, with the uncertainty on having a season.
Once the season did begin the Rams star has been helping lead the Wyalusing girls and on Saturday she reached the 50 goal milestone in a 7-1 win over NP-Mansfield.
“I’m beyond happy and excited that I finally reached this milestone,” Jayne said. “50 goals has been a huge goal for me in soccer and I’m so glad I was able to reach it, especially with a shorter season and not knowing whether we were going to get to play or not.
“It’s just really special to me because I was able to play this year, despite the virus and everything, so it felt pretty awesome to achieve the goal.”
For Jayne, she knows the milestone isn’t something she could have done alone.
“I would like to say thank you to everyone for all their love and support,” Jayne said. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaches, teammates, friends and family, so thank you all. Especially to my parents, thank you both for everything you do, I love you.”
Jayne had two goals in the win and Olivia Haley added two goals, while Dakota Hugeo, Faith Laudermilch and Alexis Capone added goal.s
Capone had two assists and Olivia Spencer, Layla Botts, Callie Bannett and Laudermilch had assists.
Nikki Kiscadden scored for NP-Mansfield.
It was a scorless game through the first 39 minutes, but in the final minute of the first half Laudermilch scored.
Wyalusing had five unanswered goals in the second half before the NP-Mansfield goal.
Wyalusing had 31 shots and 10 corner kicks and Pearl O’Connor had a save.
NP-Mansfield had two shots and no corners and Tierney Patterson had 13 saves, while Amy Feaster had 11 saves.
“The NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers put up a good battle during the first half,” NP-Mansfield coach Maryann Wilcox said. “Freshman goal keeper Tierney Patterson had made 13 great saves before Wyalusing finally took advantage of a deflection off the center of the crossbar and Faith Laudermilch finished it into the back of the net.
“Patterson and Laudermilch collided and NPM goal keeper Patterson was unable to re-enter the game. FEaster was able to save 11 out of teh 17 shots on goal in that second half. Nikki Kiscadden, a freshman for the Lady Tigers and first time soccer player scored her first career goal. I am proud of Nikki’s persistence. She is a hard worker and is very competitive.”
Wellsboro 2, Towanda 0
After a scoreless first half Kerrah Clymer and Madelyn Rudy netted second half goals for Wellsboro in the win.
At 37:51 Clymer scored off an assist by Cara Tennis and at 22:31 Rudy scored off a corner kick.
Wellsboro had 13 shots and three corner kicks and Lili Abadi had three saves.
Towanda had three shots and two corner kicks and Erin Barrett had 11 saves.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Athens 4, NP-Liberty 0
A hat trick by Joey Toscano, all three goals in the second half, helped Athens get the win.
“Very pleased with the team this week, as it was a long week with four games,” Athens coach Jake Lezak said. “We had a great second half today and moved some players around a little which was nice to see.”
After Travis Reynard started the scoring for Athens in the first half, Toscano scored three second half tallies in the victory. Reynard and Tyler Chambers had assists in the game.
What made things more special for Toscano was he entered the game without a goal on the season.
Athens had 22 shots and four corners and NP-Liberty had four shots and one corner kick. Asher Ellis had four saves for Athens and Stettson McGovern had 16 saves for NP-Liberty.
NEB 5, Sayre 3
The game was knotted at three with under 15 minutes to go when Gavin Merritt took over offensively for the Panthers.
Merritt broke the tie with 10:50 left in the game and tacked on a goal three minutes later to seal the win.
Nathan Grochocki scored to start the scoring for the Panthers at 24:13, but Sayre wasted no time answering, tying things 13 seconds seconds later as Mason Hughey scored off an Alex Campbell assist.
It took less than a minute for the Panthers to retake the lead as the scores came fast and furious, with Brandon Kuhn scoring.
Brayden Post capped the first half scoring for Sayre to tie things at the half.
Early in the second half Kuhn scored to put the Panthers back on top, but Hughey answered less than 12 minutes into the half to tie things before Merritt got the winner.
NEB had 19 shots and Sayre had 10. Cole Gelbutis had 12 saves for Sayre and Garrett Cooper had seven saves for NEB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.