Hailey Jayne was fighting her signature pitch the entire game. The Senior standout could not locate her riseball. So, she just dug a little deeper. Her determination and perseverance paid off as she pitched a complete game three hitter as Wyalusing romped their way to an 11-1 (6), mercy rule victory over East Juniata in the District 4 Class AA semifinals at Elm Park Tuesday night.
“I tried to go inside, bust their hands, back them off the plate a little bit and then give them a curveball so they would have to reach for it,” Jayne said. “It seemed to be working pretty well.”
It sure did. The only three hits she gave up were in succession in the top of the fourth inning as she was perfect through three. But, after giving up those three hits, including a leadoff triple over the head of the left fielder, she had her finest pitch of the game.
In a 2-1 count to dangerous East Juniata cleanup hitter Alyssa Robinson, with the Tigers trailing 6-1 with no outs and two runners on in the top of the fourth, Jayne induced a pop-up on a perfectly located screwball in on the hands to the power hitter, jamming her enough to where she could not get the barrel on it.
“It was pretty awesome (to execute the pitch and get the popup) and it’s even more awesome knowing I have my defense behind me,” she said.
The Wyalusing Rams lineup produced to back Jayne’s pitching as they scored their first seven runs with two outs. Callie Bennett set the tone in the bottom of the first when she laced a two-out, two-run, single up the middle en route to a four-run first inning.
After getting closer and closer to the run rule, Wyalusing entered the bottom of the sixth inning leading 9-1, Wyalusing got two on and cleanup hitter Janelle Johns hit a double about as hard as you can hit it to plate both and end the game.
Laci Norton had a 3-for-4 day with three runs and two doubles for the Rams and Bennett, Danella Cornell and London Edwards all had two hits.
Cornell had a double and three RBI, Bennett had three RBI and scored two runs and Edwards had an RBI and a run scored.
Johns and Haley McGroarty had hits, Johns the double, two RBI and two runs scored and McGroarty two RBI and a run scored.
Dakota Hugo scored two runs and Jayne had an RBI.
Wyalusing, who qualifies for the state tournament with the win, will take on Line Mountain for the District 4 AA title on Thursday at Elm Park at 4:30 p.m..
