HUGHESVILLE — The defending District 4 champion Wyalusing boys got off to a strong start against a bigger school in the Hughesville tournament on Wednesday. They were able to build a lead as much as 17, leading 37-20 heading into the halftime break.
The Jersey Shore Bulldogs stormed back in the fourth quarter to win the game in the final seconds in a 57-54 win over the Rams.
Despite the loss, Wake Forest baseball commit Blake Morningstar exploded offensively for 29 points while he was helped by his teammate Grayden Cobb, who chipped in 16.
The Bulldogs were led by Tristan Gallick and Damian Williams who contributed 17 and 12 points respectively to move on to the championship game today against Hughesville.
Wyalusing will take on Sullivan County in the consolation match beforehand.
Hughesville 44, Sullivan County 29
HUGHESVILLE — The Sullivan County Griffins boys basketball team fell short in a defensive effort against Hughesville on the road on Wednesday, where they were defeated by a score of 44-29.
Hughesville produced even scoring throughout all four quarters, but the Griffins held them under 50 points, which is impressive considering the Spartans sit near the top of the AAA District 4 standings.
Ben Carpenter led the Griffins in scoring with nine points to go along with a three-pointer that he hit in the first quarter. Trey Higley followed closely behind him with six points.
Leading the way for Hughesville was Luke Kaiser, who had 14 points and Nick Trevor, who added 10 in the home victory. Carter Cowburn also added nine points for the Spartans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.