Johns perfect in three-inning win

WYALUSING — Jenelle Johns tossed a perfect game in a 15-0, three-inning win over visiting Wellsboro on Wednesday.
Johns struck out five of the nine batters as she didn’t allow a base runner in the win.
Allie Liddick went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI and Addison Bly had a double, single, three RBI and three runs scored to lead Wyalusing at the plate.
Danielle Wilson went 2-for-2 with four RBI and one run, while Sydney Friedlander had a double, single, one run and one RBI, and Grace Burridge had a hit and scored three times.
Wyalusing will host NEB today.
Tuesday
NEB 14, Troy 7
ROME — The Northeast Bradford softball team would rack up 15 hits in a 14-7 win over visiting Troy on Tuesday.
Kiarra DeLancey led the way for NEB with a 3-for-4 performance which included a home run, double and five RBI. Hannah Berger also hit a home run, while going 3-for-4 on the day with two doubles and four RBI. Kelsea Moore had three hits and scored three times.
Also for the Panthers, Melanie Shumway went 1-for-1 with four walks and three runs scored, while Mikayla Post had two hits, one run and one RBI, and Makenna Callear had one hit and scored twice.
Moore got the win in the circle as she went the distance and struck out nine. She allowed eight hits, six walks, two hit batsmen and seven runs.
Troy was led by Tyra Williams, who went 2-for-4 with a double, one run scored and one RBI. Lauren Ridall had two hits and scored twice, while Marlee Stanton was 2-for-4 with one run, and Olivia Champluvier also had two hits.
Caitlyn Knapp had a triple and three RBI; Madi Palmer had a single, two RBI and one run; Rachel Kingsley had one hit and Amber White scored once.
