WYSOX — The Wyalusing Lady Rams would get a stellar performance in the circle from Jenelle Johns and used a big third inning to pick up a 5-0 win over host Towanda in NTL softball action on Thursday.
Johns struck out nine Black Knights while scattering three hits and two walks in a complete game effort.
“That was great ... Johns was lights out today. She didn’t miss anything. She had everything working for her. She moved the ball around nice. Her screwball worked good, changeup worked, curveball worked. It all starts with her and she was ready today,” Wyalusing coach John Loomis said.
The Rams, who left the bases loaded in the first, struck in the third when Sydney Friedlander reached on an error and London Edwards, Addison Bly, Johns, Kylie Pickett and Danielle Wilson proceeded to collect five straight base hits to push across four runs.
Now with a 4-0 lead, Johns went back to work in the circle and continued to keep the Knights off the board.
Wyalusing added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Johns reached on an error and scored on a passed ball later in the inning.
Loomis was expecting this type of performance from his team, which bounced back after dropping a 6-3 decision to Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
“They had energy today. They came, they were ready to play and I knew they were,” Loomis said. “I was confident today that they were going to come out and play well.”
Edwards had three hits and one run to lead the Rams, who got two hits and two runs from Johns and two hits and one run from Bly.
Pickett, Wilson and Allie Liddick also had hits for Wyalusing.
Towanda would get a pair of hits from Aleah Johnson, while Brooklyn Evans also had a single in the loss.
“We kind of threw the ball around a little bit. We got a little flustered and I think that led to our downfall there. It got late in the game and we just couldn’t get those runs back,” said Towanda coach Caitlyn Crawford.
Shay Greenland went the distance in the circle, striking out 10 while giving up five runs on 10 hits and no walks.
“Shay did a fantastic job on the mound. I’m really proud of her. She went (out there) and did the job ... We need our bats to get going — we need to put runs on the board,” Crawford said.
Towanda will host Athens, while Wyalusing is set to welcome in North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday.
ROME — NEB outlasted Athens at home on Thursday, defeating the visiting Lady Wildcats, 4-3.
The Lady Panthers scored all of their runs in the third inning, which wound up being just enough to hold off Athens down the stretch.
Alexis Corter led NEB with two hits, including a double. Melanie Shumway also doubled, and Kiarra Delancey, Hannah Berger and Isabelle Kapr all recorded hits in the win.
For Athens, Ashlyn VanFleet had two hits, one being a home run. Savannah Persun also had two hits, and Maddie Hiley, Jules Pack and Ella Coyle recorded one each.
Athens will play in the Central Columbia Tournament on Saturday, while NEB will host Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.