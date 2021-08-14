MANSFIELD – After seeing immediate postseason success despite taking over the men’s and women’s track and field program in late October, second-year head coach Jamal Johnson is proud to announce his first full recruiting class for the 2021-22 academic year.
Johnson announced the addition of 11 male athletes and five female athletes to the sprinters and field athlete group, featuring freshmen and transfers from Pennsylvania, D.C., New York and Texas.
“It is with pleasure to welcome my first recruiting class as Head Coach of the Men’s and Women’s Track & Field teams, Johnson said. “With both genders, we have incoming freshmen and transfers who competed at the highest level in their respective division who will play an immediate role in the development and success of our team.
The Mounties return 13 women and 16 men from a group that sent 11 athletes to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference meet. Three Mountaineers achieved all-conference honors last spring, while two individuals brought home gold, including rising senior Sean RInggold.
“Without graduating any seniors from our training group last season, I will look to our returners to be leaders and instill our culture to maintain our great team atmosphere,” Johnson added. We have some ambitious goals, but I’m excited to have a full off- and in-season with our team.”
Seth Neal, Isaac Showers, Owen Showers, Eli Swan, David Wootten, Carri Claypool and Angelina Colon round out the incoming distance group, which was announced on Wednesday.
The Mounties will kick off their season Indoor season in December, after having the previous campaign cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020-21.
2021-22 Men’s Track and Field Recruiting Class (Name, Hometown / High School / Previous School)
Dontae Deshields, Philadelphia, Pa. / W.B. Saul / C.C of Philadelphia
Transfer from Community College of Philadelphia … joins a quality group of Mountaineer sprinters.
Letterwinner as a sprinter on the W.B. Saul track and field team … plans to study early childhood education … son of LaTocka DeShields.
Ernest Jones, Rochester, N.Y. / Rush Henrietta
Letterwinner in football and track and field at Rush Henrietta ... helped lead football team to a pair of Sectional Championships ... led team in tackles ... placed 2nd in the 55-meter dash at Track and Field Sectionals ... plans to study criminal justice ... son of Ernest Jones Sr. and Keiona Ireland.
Is also a member of the Mountaineer football team.
Edward Marshall, Philadelphia, Pa. / Landenau / Philadelphia Community College
Joins the Mounties from Philadelphia Community College.
Letterwinner in track and field as a sprinter at Lankenau … competed in the 60-, 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash … member of the 4x100- and 4x400-meter dash relay teams … named EPAC Athlete of the Week … plans to study communication … son of Edward Marshall Jr. and Jodi Stewart.
Carlton Moore, Geneva, N.Y. / Geneva
Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 ... Also was State Regional Champion in Track 110 hurdles and high jump, Section 5 Champion in high jump and 4x1 ... Son of Justin Rivers and Sherelle Moore.
Is also a member of the Mountaineer football team.
Dominic Palmatier, Montrose, Pa. / Montrose
First-Team Offensive All-Star at Montrose ... Played Wide Receiver, Corner back, Special Teams: Kick return ... Son of Tonyia Palmatier.
Is also a member of the Mountaineer football team.
Nick Zeigler, Catawissa, Pa. / Southern Columbia
Letterwinner as a defensive back for Southern Columbia ... 3X PA 2A State Football Champion (2018, 2019, 2020) ... 2X NFSA National Champion (2018, 2019) ... 1X MaxPreps National Champion Small School (2020) ... 1st-Team Defensive PHAC Allstar 2020, 1st-Team Defense Award Winner News Item and Press Enterprise 2020 ... plans to study psychology ... son of Scott and Christy Zeigler.
Is also a member of the Mountaineer football team.
Deylis Rodriguez, Freeland, Pa. / Hazleton
Letterwinner on the Hazleton track and field team … stared in the 200-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay … will enter the academic year undeclared … son of Dulce Cruz.
William Shoemaker, Littlestown, Pa. / Littlestown
Joins the Mounties after lettering in football and track and field at Littlestown ... played running back, slot reciever and defensive back ... 2020 York-Adams All-Stars Division III 1st-Team Defense and 2nd-Team Offense in 2020 ... also earned 2nd-Team Offense and 2nd-Team Defense in 2019 ... GameTimePA 2020 YAIAA Football All-Stars Honorable Mention ... plans to study biology ... son of William G. IV and Shelley Shoemaker.
Will also play sprint football at MU.
Brenden Sofo, Seneca Falls, N.Y. / Mynderse Academy / Finger Lakes C.C.
Joins the Mounties from Finger Lakes C.C. … has career bests of 7.73 (60m), 23.17 (200m), 11.50W (100m), 53.61 (400m).
A member of the track and field and football program at Mynderse Academy … sprinter in track and a wide receiver and defensive end in football … plans to study psychology … son of Joseph Sofo.
Will also play sprint football at MU.
Aaron Thomas, Washington, D.C. / Benjamin Banneker / Bell
Letterwinner as a defensive back and receiver on the football team and sprinter on the track and field team at Benjamin Banneker / Bell High School ... DCIAA All-League Award all four years ... DCIAA Stripes Division All-League 1st-Team Defense and Offense ... plans to study exercise science or physical education ... son of Eric Henry and Aisha Thomas.
Is also a member of the Mountaineer football team.
Kory Wharton, Philadelphia, Pa. / Truebright Science Academy Charter School
Lettterwinner as a 400-meter dash sprinter and long jumper on the Truebright Science Academy Charter School track and field team … plans to study communication … son of Eric Wharton.
2021-22 Women’s Track and Field Recruiting Class (Name, Hometown / High School)
Island Blanche, Converse, Texas / Judson
Joins the Mounties after attending Southwest Baptist University.
Letterwinner on the women’s track and field team at Judson High School ... 400-meter Regional and Conference Finalist ... named a Top-10 Student ... plans to study sports psychology ... daughter of Kimberly Drake.
Tionna Collier, Williamsport, Pa. / Williamsport
Standout sprinter on the Williamsport Area women’s track and field team … named Sprinter of the Year and Outstanding Senior Athlete … Champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash … also helped lead 4x100- and 4x400-meter dash relay team to gold … plans to study criminal justice … daughter of Tamera Collier.
Tinaya Klotz, Lehighton, Pa. / Lehighton
Letterwinner as a sprinter on the Lehighton track and field team … competed in the 200- and 400-meter dash … plans to study health psychology … daughter of Tim and Tina Klotz.
Aliyah Serrano, Womelsdorf, Pa. / Conrad Weiser
Letterwinner on the women’s track and field and soccer teams at Conrad Weiser ... competed as a 100-, 200-meter sprinter and was a member of the 4x100-meter relay ... Berks County Champion for the 100- and 200-meter dash (2020-21) ... Named Most Outstanding Sprinter (2017-2019), Most Out Standing Mid Distance (2018-2019), Female MVP Award (2020-21), Captain Award (2020-21) ... Also named Most Improved (2019-20) and All-Division Midfielder” (2020-2021) on the women’s soccer team ... plans to study English ... daughter of Joan Serrano.
Abigail Taylor, Millertown, Pa. / Greenwood
Letterwinner as a triple and long jumper on the Greenwood track and field team ... PIAA District III Triple Jump Champion (2019) ... Track and Field Merit Award (2019) ... plans to study secondary English and special education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.