BLOOMSBURG — Every year of her career, the season has ended the same way for CV’s Jules Jones, as she has finished each cross country season at the PIAA Championships.
On Thursday, Jones qualified for the fourth time, in four seasons, taking fourth in the AA race in 20:14.
While Jones earned her fourth trip to states, Sayre’s Kayla Hughey earned her first trip and Sam Shedden of NP-Mansfield earned his first trip on the boys side, while Troy’s Sydney Taylor is making a second trip to the PIAA Championships.
All week long there was a little different level of nerves for Jones.
She knew that if something went wrong at districts, her career would be over.
“I am very relieved,” Jones said. “It was a pretty stressful week leading up to this. I am relieved I did it and punched my ticket.
“I’m pretty happy with it. My race overall was kind of like, meh, I could have done better, but the race is done and over with and I have to prove myself at states. It was a lot of pressure leading up to this race. The whole week had me nervous. I felt like I should do more, but if I do more it could make me tired in the race. I feel like there was more pressure this year.”
Jones has seen runners before not make states their senior year, and she didn’t want it to happen to her.
“Looking back onto some other runners at my school it was their senior year, and they didn’t make it, even though they made it every other year. I was like that could happen to me. It’s like it was a mindset, I had to make it.”
And, now Jones has another mindset, that she has to medal at states, something she’s been trying to do her whole career.
“It’s definitely a tough thing to think about, it’s my last one (trip to states),” Jones said. “I would like to enjoy it, but I would much rather have a medal from states, especially it’s my last chance to get that medal. I’m going to go in with that same mindset I have to do it.
“It’s been on my mind since ninth grade. It was kind of a distant goal in ninth grade, now I’m one of the big ones in the group. I kind of have to take on that role, it’s my last chance, it’s kind of like I have to.”
For Jones a state medal is the one thing missing from her career.
“It’s definitely my last check mark,” she said. “And then I’ll be happy to close out my cross country season for high school.”
For Taylor, a season ago she went as a member of the Troy team when they won districts.
On Thursday the Trojans came up just short, finishing second in the district, but Taylor was sixth overall, in 21:40, to earn an individual trip to Hershey.
“I am very excited,” Taylor said. “I’m also very proud of myself. I really wanted to go to states, either as a team or an individual, so I’m really excited.”
After making it to Hershey last year, going back was a big goal this year.
“I feel like I wanted this so bad,” Taylor said. “States was so fun last year, I was really excited to go this year and I am going to try and beat my time from last year to.”
Not having her teammates with her will make things a little different for Taylor.
“I am kind of scared to go without my teammates,” she said. “I could always rely on them and they felt the nerves to. So I am going to be there by myself, so I’m kind of scared, but excited to.
“I am excited, I am going to try and do my best and see what happens.”
All week there were some nerves for Taylor, but on Thursday she was ready to run.
“I was very nervous,” she said.”Throughout the week, all week, I was nervous. Today I was like I have been waiting for this. I’m just going to go out and run the best I can. I am just really happy.”
Four of the top six finishers in Class A were NTL runners and that helped Taylor to have people to pace herself with.
“I kind of had an idea, I am going to try and stay with this person, I know what they have done,” Taylor said. “I tried to stay with the people that are the top of the NTL and I felt like if I could stay with them I’d have a chance to go to states.”
Sayre’s Hughey was one of those people that Taylor tried to stay with. Hughey finished fifth, in 21:37, to earn her first trip to states.
“It wasn’t my best time, but I’m proud I made it to states,” Hughey said.
Things didn’t look good for Hughey early in the race as she got behind near the start.
“It was really tight, I almost tripped over (someone) and I didn’t think I was going to get out of the pack, and thought it would slow me down,” Hughey said.
During the race she knew she had to make up some time, and as she went up the hill, Hughey started to get some new energy.
“I was pretty tied on the second time going up the hill and I didn’t really think I was going to make it,” Hughey said “I think my nerves and adrenaline kicked in and I started passing people and then I was sprinting at the finish and realized I was fifth.”
As she crossed the finish line, a career worth of work paying off hit Hughey.
“It was very emotional,” she said. “I am very excited, I have been wanting this since seventh grade.”
Now, Hughey is ready to see what states is like.
“I’m just glad I made it there, I’m looking forward to seeing how the course is,” she said.
A year ago North Penn-Mansfield’s Sam Shedden looked to be on his way to Hershey.
After the District IV, Class AA race the original results had him advancing but he found out later that he had just missed it.
This year he left no doubt, taking 16th in 17:27 and the last qualifying spot at the 2019 Championships.
“It felt good,” he said about his race. “I ran with a good pack of guys ahead of me. I was dying but that’s the work we did all season.”
He nabbed the final individual spot and knew during the race that it would be close.
“I heard some people telling their runners they were in the bubble behind me,” Shedden explained. “I thought I had a pretty good chance.”
Once he heard how close he was he had one goal throughout the race.
“Let nobody go in front of you.”
His race was similar to the one he ran at the NTL Coaches’ Invitational. In both he had a pack of runners to race against.
“The difference between this day and leagues was we were moving around in the pack,” he remarked. “I would be up front sometimes and sometimes I would go back.”
It’s always better to run in a group than by yourself in an important race like this.
“It helps you move along,” said Shedden. “It helps me every race when I run with a pack.”
Now the senior will have one last race at the PIAA Championships on Saturday, November 2.
“That’s something every runner wants is to get to states,” said Shedden.
CV’s Seth Neal (17:40) was the first individual out, taking 19th overall.
NPM’s Noah Shedden (17:48) was 23rd with Cowanesque’s Christopher Harris (18:00) taking 29th.
Athens’ top finisher in the race was T.J. Toscano (18:09) in 32nd.
Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess (16:12) ran away with the individual title while the Green Dragons ran away with the team championship with just 30 places.
Milton (99) edged out Danville (103) for second and a spot at states.
NPM (229) was eighth as the top local team followed by Athens (251) in ninth and CV (293) in 12th.
