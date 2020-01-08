Waverly’s 74-46 win over Trumansburg was important for a couple reasons.
It put them in first place in their division as Watkins Glen lost to Whitney Point.
And it was Coach Lou Judson’s 200th career win.
“You get good players when you’ve been doing it as long as I have,” Judson said about the milestone. “I’m very thankful for Waverly to allow me the opportunity to coach in a great environment and a great district. I am humbled by it.”
T-Burg led 14-13 after the first quarter but a 24-10 second quarter in favor of the Wolverines put them up 37-24 at the half.
They went on to out score Trumansburg 37-22 the rest of the way.
Scott Woodring continued his dominant self with 33 points, 14 rebounds and three steals while Aiden Westbrook added eight points and three steals.
Peyton Bowen netted seven points to go with seven boards, Caden Hollywood and Griffen Stein each had six points, Kobe Decker notched five, Jalen McCarty had four points to go with five assists and three steals, Joey Tomasso scored four points and Ryan Lambert finished with one.
Waverly won the JV game 71-29 as Nailon Carling scored 16.
The Wolverines will host Lansing Friday where Judson hopes to nab win 201.
“I have a pretty good team this year,” he said. “I hope to accumulate more (wins).”
