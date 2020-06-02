The Junior Trojan Football League is pleased to announce that they are now accepting registrations for the upcoming 2020 fall season from now through June 30.
Youth, who are entering Kindergarten through 6th grade are eligible to play football, and cheerleading begins at first grade. Please email jrtrojanfootballleague@gmail.com or check out the link on our Troy Junior Football Facebook page for a registration form and then mail your registration forms & payment to Junior Trojan Football, PO Box 22, Troy, PA 16947.
Cost is $40 per child, additional children $30 each. If the season doesn’t start due to the pandemic, your registration money will be refunded. All participants will be required to sell four lottery raffle tickets as part of our annual fundraiser. Thank you for your support of our Junior Trojan Football League!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.