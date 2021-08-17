Game Warden Phillip Kasper was recently promoted to the position of PA Game Commission Northeast Region Land Management Supervisor. Kasper, originally from Hunlock Creek, Luzerne County, was a 2012 graduate of the 29th class of game wardens from the Game Commission’s Ross Leffler School of Conservation. He was assigned to the position of Bradford County Game Warden in March, 2012 and promoted to the position of Game Lands Management Group Supervisor in December, 2014.
The Northeast Region Land Management Supervisor is responsible for the overall operation and management of over 380,000 acres of state game lands located in the 13 counties that comprise the Northeast Region. Game Warden Kasper now supervises five Land Management Group Supervisors and 39 civilian members of the Game Commission’s Wildlife Habitat Management Crews.
Kasper is a 2003 graduate of Lake Lehman High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Penn State University in 2008. Kasper received the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Joe Kurz Wildlife Manager of the Year Award in 2019 and again in 2020. He is an active member of the Ruffed Grouse Society, Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl and the National Deer Association. Phil enjoys waterfowl hunting, fishing, and dog training as well as spending time with his wife Samantha and his three dogs Chief, Drake and Hawk.
“Officer Kasper performed his duties as a Land Management Group Supervisor in the Northeast Region with pride and professionalism,” said Game Commission Northeast Region Director Daniel Figured. “I am confident he will do an outstanding job in his new position of Land Management Supervisor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.