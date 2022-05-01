One of the best measuring sticks of a spring gobbler hunt is a good breakfast at a local diner after tagging a bird shortly after sunrise. It is as satisfying a feeling as any turkey hunter can get, even more so when the successful hunters have taken their first ever birds. The eggs, bacon, home fries, toast and coffee always seem to taste a little better when there’s a longbeard in the back of your pickup.
So when six of us – youngsters Bradley Shady and Treyton Barrett, Bradley’s dad Tim, Treyton’s granddad Don Barrett, longtime hunting buddy Moose Conklin and myself – poured into Becky’s Diner in Waverly shortly before 8 a.m. last Sunday, it was a good sign. We were hungry and happy, the boys both having downed longbeards on the second day of New York state’s youth turkey hunt weekend, scoring about 15 minutes and one mile apart, Bradley hunting with me and his dad and Treyton with his grandad and Moose, about as lethal of a combination as there can be in the turkey woods.
It was a magical weekend, even though neither boy had a shot opportunity during Saturday’s one-day Pennsylvania youth deal. But along the way both got a taste of spring turkey hunting; the early wakeup call, anxiously awaiting for sunrise, listening for the first gobble and, in Bradley’s case, experiencing the heart-thumping moments when a strutting gobbler approaches, albeit this time just out of range thanks to a trio of hens that occupied the longbeard’s full attention.
You never know how the youth hunts will play out. Over the years weather has occasionally made things borderline miserable, but it’s the youth weekend and you still head afield.
This year, however, was different. Moose, Donnie and I agreed we couldn’t recall a better two days of hunting conditions for the youth offerings. Calm winds, tolerable morning temperatures, good gobbling activity, the kind of spring mornings that make the arising at 3:45 a.m. less of a chore greeted us both days.
Even the brief showers on Saturday were replaced by a breathtaking rainbow right behind our decoy setup as we sat comfortably in our blind. It was that kind of weekend.
But after a couple close calls on Saturday, the boys were itching for a shot opportunity on Sunday in New York state. My scouting mission on Saturday evening put us in position for another intense morning of gobbling and, with a little luck, a crack at a bird, while Moose and Donnie went to a spot in the town of Nichols that has served Moose well over the years.
For Bradley, who made the trip up from Greenville, S.C., specifically for the weekend hunt, it was nearly another close-but-no-shot session, as a pair of strutting longbeards followed five hens just out of shotgun range. We had time to debate the issue, but with the gobblers at least 60 yards away we made the right call.
The decision was made easier when another gobbler sounded off on the ridge, likely heading for the same field at some point. And when that happened minutes later as the other birds moved off, we were back in the game.
We had cursed the hens for two mornings, knowing they had lured our gobblers away. But this time two more hens appeared and made an immediate break for our decoys . The gobbler, downright glowing in the morning sun, followed, and when Bradley’s shot from about 30 yards folded the longbeard, our blind exploded in celebration.
Amid it all, about 10 minutes before Bradley’s shot, my cell phone buzzed. It could only mean one thing: young Treyton had scored on a tom. When things had settled down and we admired Bradley’s beautiful gobbler (it later weighed in at 21 pounds, 8 ounces), I messaged Moose: “Right back at ya!”
We met up for photos of both hunters and their birds, replayed the hunts, admired the birds and congratulated both on their first of what will likely be many turkeys.
Breakfast at Becky’s is always good, but on this morning it was extra special.
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
