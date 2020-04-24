The accomplishments in Jessica King’s career at Sullivan County are too numerous to list.
She’s earned just about every award there is to win.
But, this week the honors got even bigger, as King became the first Griffins girls’ basketball player to ever earn first-team all-state honors.
“I am beyond honored to have earned first team honors,” King said. “It’s an amazing accomplishment. I have to thank my family, my coaches, and my team for all the support they have given me.
“I definitely could not have accomplished it without them. It was countless hours of hard work, dedication and sacrifice. It shows that hard work pays off and I hope it inspires other athletes to work to beat records and reach their own goals.”
Going from a small public school, to first-team all state is pretty special for the Sullivan County star.
“I know coming from a small school and a very rural area, there are obstacles, but also advantages,” King said. “In bigger schools, they have larger weight rooms, more opportunities, and less travel time. Sullivan County has something special to it though, it has the support of the entire community and the athletes play with heart.”
Being the first to earn first-team honors from the school is special for King.
“It’s crazy to think that I am the first player in school history to accomplish this,” King said. “We’ve had so many good players come out of the school. I’ve had a lot of firsts in my basketball career and I have been lucky enough to play on such successful teams. I reached so many milestones, but the first-team selection topped it all off. With senior year ending so abruptly; this reminded me why I need to keep working and continuing to work hard. I’m really sad, I have to leave Sullivan, but I am excited that I will be joining a new team at Elizabethtown College.”
For King this is her third time earning all-state honors, and she has a funny memory of her first time.
“When I was a sophomore, and received all-state honors for the first time, I got a text from a friend congratulating me,” King said. “I had no idea what he was talking about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.