TROY — They say big-time players step up in the big games.
That was certainly the case on Thursday night.
Jessica King has been one of the area’s best players throughout her career, and on Thursday the Sullivan County senior had a huge game to help lead the Griffins past Northeast Bradford 51-38 in the District 4, Class A third-place game.
King did a little bit of everything for Sullivan County. She scored 25 points. She grabbed 16 boards. She blocked five shots, she had five steals, leading the Griffins in all four categories in the win.
“It’s a great feeling,” King said. “It’s my 4-for-4 medal, I’m really happy, I’m really proud of my team. It’s nice to come in to states as third seed instead of fourth.”
All season long King has watched as teams change their defense up to find ways to slow her down.
And, all season long King, who went over 1,000 career points, and 1,000 career rebounds this year, has found ways to find success.
“It’s been really hard for me personally as an inside player when they pack in the defense on the inside,” King said. “It’s made me grow as an offensive player exponentially. Just being able to do different moves on the inside. I’ve really worked on post moves with my coaches and the players before practice and after practice. The way teams are playing me has made me a better player.”
When teams key on King inside, it leaves her teammates with opportunities and in the fourth quarter Sammy Albright did just that, hitting for seven points, including a three, in the quarter.
“It feels good,” Albright said. “Especially since our team was not as aggressive today. It felt good to pick the team up by getting the three and doing what I could to help the team be aggressive.”
When teams key on King inside, Albright knows it’s up to the shooters to make some shots from the outside.
“I think we felt the pressure to put shots up from the outside,” Albright said. “It helps us, in my opinion, become versatile. Because they have to guard me now, or Cassidy (Skoranski) or someone else who is hitting the shots and we will have the opportunity to get it into Jess.”
For King, it’s a testament to her hard work that teams want to focus their defense on her. And she knows it will happen, but she’s happy to see her teammates make opponents pay.
“I am proud they want to (focus their defenses on her), but at the same time I wish they’d leave me along and let me play my game,” King laughed. “But, that’s not how the game goes. I’m happy when they team up on me and my other players get a chance to score and knock down some threes.”
On Thursday, even King joined into the three-point fun, banking one in during the first half.
“I think it throws them off a little bit,” King said of her hitting a three. “I think it makes them a little more aware I’m out there and opens up the inside a little more. I don’t shoot many threes, I leave it to everyone else to shoot the threes. I was proud my outside shooting from practice paid off.”
Sullivan led 8-6 after one quarter and 18-15 at the half, and 31-26 after three quarters as the Panthers kept the game close the entire way.
Whenever it appeared Sullivan would start to put the game away, the Panthers had an answer.
Until the fourth quarter, when the Griffins finally started to pull away midway through the quarter.
“It was a close game the entire game,” King said. “Pulling away at the end helped us as a team. We kept hitting our shots, kept forcing, kept driving, breaking down the press really helped. Our team built momentum and I hope our team will take that momentum into the next game.”
Both teams advance to states, so while the game was for seeding purposes, the Sullivan girls know it also means more than that.
“I think it’s really important,” Albright said. “Especially because our team gets down sometimes, so it’s important to go in with a win and now our attitudes are a bit higher. Especially after losing to Millville, our motivation was kind of down a little bit, but this win helped I think.”
And, Sullivan had four threes in the game, with Skoranski hitting two in the win, which the girls know can help with confidence for the shooters next game.
“Especially when it’s me and Jess hitting shots from the outside,” Albright said. “It helps the team to see anyone is a shooter, anyone can do this and pick it up and take the opportunities we have.”
Albright had nine points, five boards, two steals and an assist in the win and Skoranski had eight points and a steal.
Sophia Springman had six points, six rebounds, four steals and five assists and Kassidy Beinlich had three points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Stella Harney had three boards and an assist, Ellie Springman had two boards and Carly Rupert had a rebound.
Lauryn Jones had 13 points to lead NEB, and she added five steals, while Maisie Neuber, Vicky Rought and Alena Beebe all had six points in the game. Neuber had four rebounds and two steals and Rought had five rebounds and blocked a shot. Beebe had three assists.
Kayleigh Thoman had three points and three rebounds and Jorja Welch and Lindsay Moore each had two points. Welch had three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.