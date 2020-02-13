WYALUSING — Jessica King knew how close she was to 1,000 points entering Wednesday.
The Sullivan County senior entered the night two points away, and it took her little time to hit the milestone as the Griffins topped Wyalusing 56-32.
“It’s very exciting,” King said. “At the beginning of the season I was like if it happens it happens, as it got closer I didn’t realize it was coming up and then all of a sudden it was there. It’s really exciting the team was really supportive and my team really is the reason I could get it, so I’m thankful for my team.”
For King the 1,000 points comes just a week after she got her 1,000th career rebound.
“It really made it a good season,” King said. “The 1,000 rebounds was a major part of my goal this year and to get 1,000 points on top, I was thankful and excited to do that.”
King became the first Griffins girl to get 1,000 rebounds, and that was a special achievement.
“It makes it really special, the whole school was happy for me, so that was really exciting,” King said.
And, on Wednesday she joined her dad in the points milestone.
“My dad had 1,000 points 30 years ago, so I was really happy to be able to follow in his footsteps,” King said.
The Sullivan County senior was close against Millville to the milestone, but came up just short, and she wanted to get it out of the way Wednesday before the postseason.
“It was really hard, it was like two points, it’s only two points,” King said of how much she needed after the Millville game. “It was really important to get it out of the way so it wasn’t on the teams mind in any way. Because the team wanted me to get it as much as I wanted to get it so they were trying to get me the ball.”
On a young team King knows hitting the milestone can show the younger girls what is possible.
“I think it definitely shows what is possible and where they can be when they are older,” King said.
King is happy to share the milestone with her team.
“They are happy to be a part of it, I’m happy they are here, I’m happy to be on their team,” King said.
And, she knows a milestone like this isn’t possible without all the guards she’s played with in her career.
“I know Mykenzie (Malacusky) would always throw bullets in the paint and you had to be ready for them,” King said of the guard who graduated last year. “She was a really good guard and I’m thankful for her and everyone that’s been on my team.”
King led the way Wednesday with 22 points, 11 boards, four steals and a blocked shot and Sophia Springman had 18 points, nine boards, six assists and four steals.
Cassidy Skoranski had eight points and two boards, with an assist, and Kassidy Beinlich had four points, two boards, three assists and a steal.
Sammy Albright had three points and three rebounds, Stella Harney had three boards and three steals and Ellie Springman had a point, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Catherine Brown led Wyalusing with 13 points and Callie Bennett had seven, while Hailey Jayne had six points.
Daphne Fassett, Olivia Spencer and Madison Putnam all had 10 points in the game for the Rams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.