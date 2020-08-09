Ever since he was small, Ben Knapp had big dreams.
The Canton tight end imagined himself playing big time college football. He dreamed of playing on a big stage, in front of tens of thousands of fans.
Now, that dreams is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality.
Knapp is one of the top tight ends in the state. A two-time all-state performer, who is getting offers from major schools.
Before Covid, schools were talking to him all the time. With sports shut down, the calls didn’t come as often, but now they are picking back up.
“With schools not knowing about their own seasons it’s been slow the past month or two,” Knapp said.
“At the beginning of quarantine lots of schools were talking to me, then it slowed down. It’s picking back up now. I’ve had a couple of smaller D1 teams, and then a couple bigger ones, talking possibly about oming on as a PWO.”
A PWO, preferred walk-on, is something that a number of big schools use. And, Knapp has offers from schools as big as Penn State in that role.
Some athletes prefer to play things safer. They prefer to be a big fish in a small pond, where they know they can have success.
Knapp has a different idea. He’s not afraid of a challenge. He’s ready to show the world what he can do, and he believes that he can play at the highest levels.
“I’m going to shoot for as high as I can,” Knapp said. “I feel I can work hard enough to contribute to any level. It’s been my mindset since I was five years-old, I’m not going to give up on that now.”
Having bigger schools talking to him is really special.
“It’s great, it’s a dream come true,” Knapp said. “I have dreamed of playing big time, Big 10, ACC football since I was a kid. To have conversations with schools like that is a huge deal.”
The past few months have been tough for Knapp.
Usually he would go out in the spring and look at schools, and spend the summer at camps, getting his name out there more.
But, this year those things just couldn’t happen.
“The spring and summer both hurt,” Knapp said. “The spring I had a lot of junior days and spring practices scheduled, 8-10 of them, and they all got canceled. I need to get out to camps and show newer schools, and not being able to do that really hurt me.”
Even though he wasn’t able to visit some schools in the spring, and others have been involved with him
longer, and he has talked to them in person, Knapp just wants to find the right fit, no matter where it may be.
“I would like to say I’m not biased, because of the lack of visits,” he said. “I am trying to keep my options open. The guys that were interested me and had conversations with me since midway through the summer of my junior season, I have a soft spot for, but I’m keeping all my options open.”
Technology has given Knapp more of an opportunity to see some schools, even without visiting.
“I have been to a couple different virtual tours of schools,” he said. “That’s kind of a way to pick up on campus and see what they have to offer. It’s a good way to at least get an idea of what they offer at their schools.”
The Canton senior also uses technology to keep getting his name out there.
“I do my best to do what I can,” he said. “That’s been the only way since this Covid came to be. They want videos of agility, route work, you have to do what you have to do in these tough times.”
Knapp already faces a bit harder time getting his name out there, coming from a smaller school.
“For sure, when you are playing for a state championship caliber school, or a 6A team, they know your name for sure,” Knapp said. “At Canton, I love where I am and my team, but you have to work extra hard to have people know who your town is, let alone who you are. I have never been shy of a challenge. I love where I am in Canton. I love playing with my brothers.”
The thing is, even though Canton may be a small town, they have two big-time college football prospects in Knapp and Timmy Ward.
“Me and Timmy both kind of have been like that,” Knapp said. “We both have been all-state twice now. I would like to say we both could play at a D1 school. That is the type of thing that hasn’t happened in Canton in at least 50 years. We have a lot of young talent coming up and those guys deserve to get the looks they want as well.”
While two star players on one team helps both get interest, they are both different. Ward blew up his sophomore year with a breakout year, while Knapp really gained attention in the summers. Plus, the two are different positions, and types of players.
“My interest kind of started going to camps sophomore year,” Knapp said. “That put my name out there. My dad had a lot to do with it. Timmy paved the way and got schools looking at our team, but we are different positions, so it’s kind of hard to set each other up (for college attention) sometimes.”
Right now, the fall season is delayed two weeks. If football will be played this fall, no one knows.
For Knapp, he can’t think about what might, or might not, happen. He just has to keep preparing as if he is going to play soon.
“It’s tough, at the end of the day, my mindset is I am going to control what I can control,” Knapp said.
“I’m going to work out 6-7 days a week, and do what I can and be as ready as I can for my senior season. I have to make sure I do my best to be at my best for my senior year, and pray everything that’s out of my control works out.”
Knapp hopes he can get back on the field sometime this year and have a chance to play with Ward again.
“We haven’t played together since I was a sophomore, and before he had his cancer,” Knapp said. “I’d say we are three to four times as good as we were since we last played together. I’m excited to see what is going to happen when we play on a field together again as seniors, to have that duo will be great for our program and be great for us to see what we can do together.”
For Knapp his height is definitely the one big asset he knows drew colleges to him.
“The height has definitely been (a plus),” Knapp said. “6-4 isn’t something everyone gets. Luckily I was blessed to get that height, and put on good weight, and still be able to move and be agile, but be strong enough to not get pushed around.”
That strength is something that Knapp knows will help him this year. He also knows that colleges can see a frame where he can get even stronger in the future.
“Not as much as I used to be, but I’m kind of tall and lanky, so there is a lot of room for me to grow,” Knapp said. “I definitely think that’s something that attracts college coaches to me. I can put more size on, and that’s definitely advantage.”
Knapp also works hard and has been trying to improve his game since last season.
“I have never been slow, but I needed to get more agile, and get more burst to me, and I needed to get stronger in my upper body, to try and get more separation on my routes,” Knapp said. “I have focused on that, got a lot faster and quicker and a lot stronger in my upper body.”
One thing that has helped Knapp at Canton is being in a system where they get him the ball.
“It’s great, our coaches do a great job of exploiting what we have and using it to our best interest,” Knapp said. “We have so many good athletes and I think we will really utilize all of them to get over the hump to win an NTL title and District 4 title. Two years in a row slipped our grip, and this is the year I think we can make that jump.”
For Knapp it’s nice right now just to have colleges getting back in touch with him.
“I am super excited,” Knapp said. “As a guy who early spring I was getting visits everywhere, everything seemed great, then Covid hits then everything slows down. Just getting to hear from schools again, get back in the mix and hopefully get visits. I really look forward to that.”
In a perfect world Knapp would be making a decision soon, but everything is delayed with the world we are living in today. Now, Knapp just wants to make sure he gets to see what opportunities are there, and then make the right decision.
“In a way I’d like to say I’d make this decision by the end of football, the beginning of basketball,” Knapp said. “Just because I don’t know what opportunities will come around, I am not setting a date. I am going to see what crosses my path and what I have to work with at that time. I know I’ll get what’s best for me.
“I think if no Covid had happened, I could have possibly been making my decision before camp started. But, every kid in the country is in the same boat, every guy wants to play at the next level and has to stay positive and play the hand dealt to us. Control what I can control, I am pretty certain the right opportunity will come my way and I have to keep working hard to create that opportunity as I go into my senior season.”
