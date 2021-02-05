What was announced a while back became official this week as Ben Knapp signed to play for Penn State University.
Knapp announced the decision in November. He had offers from Lake Erie College (Ohio) and Washington & Jefferson, and a number of preferred walk-on opportunities.
But, in the end Penn State was always the choice for Knapp.
“To make it official, to know where I’m going, it’s a big weight off my chest,” Knapp said.
Knapp is a two-time all-state selection in Class A and set school records for catches with 93, yards with 1,540 and touchdowns with 18. His biggest year was his junior year when he hauled in 41 catches for 741 yards and eight scores.
Knapp was recruited to Penn State by Tyler Bowen, but Bowen just left the school this week for a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While it is tough for Knapp to see, he is still committed to the Nittany Lions programs.
“It’s a huge loss,” Knapp said. “I’ve worked with him all the way through, but at the end of the day I committed to Penn State as a program. As much as I’m going to miss him there I know coach Franklin will hire a great replacement. I’ll be happy to be there.”
For Knapp it has taken a lot of work to get here, but he also knows his coaches and teammates played a big role.
“I’ve had teammates who have supported me,” he said. “Coaches have supported. Just to have that confidence to go out on the field and be ready every week is definitely a huge help to know where I am.”
