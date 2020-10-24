SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — As he walked the sideline following another touchdown Towanda senior Alex Perez reiterated that his team does not give up.
He certainly was right Friday at Rodney K. Morgans Stadium.
Perez moved from the offensive line to the backfield after halftime and ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns. It was not enough as South built a 35-point halftime lead and won, 48-22, but it spoke volumes about Perez and Towanda. The Black Knights scored 22 second-half points, including the last 14 and kept grinding until time ran out.
Towanda put together three quality second-half scoring drives and Perez carried 15 times, often bowling over and carrying defenders along the way. He scored on runs of 4 and 16 yards before Nate Parker took a reverse 23 yards for the gameás final touchdown. Trent Kithcart produced a gutsy performance, playing through a shoulder injury and running for 54 yards.
The Knights tried building off the momentum of last weekás 45-8 win against CMVT and put together a first-quarter drive which looked like it might tie the score 7-7. Mitchell Mosier found Kithcart for 16 yards and both Kithcart and Mason Hartmann ran hard and Towanda had a third-and-2 at the Mountie 20-yard line. On consecutive plays, however, Ryan Rischoff dropped ball-carriers for losses and the gameás complexion started changing.
South went 78 yards and Zack Millerás 10-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter ignited a 28-point flurry as the Mounties went up 35-0 at halftime. Miller ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns while also returning a fumble 33 yards for a fourth-quarter score. Landon Lorson threw two touchdown passes and returned an interception for a second-quarter score which made it 28-0.
On three consecutive plays, Towanda lost a fumble, Lorson found Jake Casella for a 19-yard touchdown and Lorson returned the interception 52 yards for another score. Millerás 4-yard touchdown closed the first half, making it 35-0.
Perez, however, carried six times for 43 yards on Towandaás opening third-quarter drive and his 4-yard touchdown run put the Knights on the scoreboard. Two possessions later, Perez rumbled up the middle for his 16-yard score. Parker zigged and zagged through a broken field to cap the scoring with his impressive 23-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
South clinched its ninth straight playoff berth and will play at either Southern Columbia or Troy in next weekás Class AA semifinals. Lorson completed 9 of 13 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and Clayton Swarthout ran for a career-high 87 yards.
