TOWANDA — The Towanda girls basketball team jumped out to a 19-point lead after the opening quarter and never looked back in a 53-23 win over visiting Cowanesque Valley on Monday.
Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett each scored 16 points to lead the way for the Black Knights.
Manchester added seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, while Bennett had six rebounds, five steals and two assists in the win.
Towanda would also get 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks from Gracie Schoonover. Bella Hurley added six points and four boards, while Destiny Brennan had four points and four rebounds.
Paisley Nudd scored eight points to lead Cowanesque Valley.
Towanda will visit Canton on Wednesday .
