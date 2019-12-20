TOWANDA — Right from the start the Towanda Black Knights came out flying against North Penn-Mansfield.
The Black Knights pressed, scored early and built a quick 22-3 lead in the game. In the end that early lead held up as Towanda won 59-50 in a key NTL matchup.
“That was our game plan, to go in and get ahead and get a good lead,” Towanda senior Hannah Chandler said.
Down 19 early in the second quarter NP-Mansfield fought back and got within one late in the half, and trailed by just three at the break.
“I was really nervous,” Towanda’s Porschia Bennett said of the NPM comeback.
It was 22-3 in the opening quarter, before NP-Mansfield nearly flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring Towanda 21-5 to get back in the game.
In the third Towanda outscored NP-Mansfield 16-6 to rebuild the lead back up to double figures. NP-Mansfield fought back in the fourth, got within four, before Towanda put the game away.
“We just had to keep our head up and keep going,” Paige Manchester said.
Once Towanda got that third quarter and rebuild the lead, Chandler felt like that was big for the team.
“I felt like we were on top then,” Chandler said.
In the end Towanda stayed unbeaten in NTL action, matching Athens atop the Division I standings.
“It feels pretty good, this is a big win for us,” Chandler said.
Porschia Bennett led the Black Knights with 20 points, and she had six steals, four boards and an assist, with a blocked shot.
Manchester had 16 points. The freshman had five boards, two assists and two steals.
Hannah Chandler had 10 points for Towanda and she added a board and a steal.
Amanda Horton had eight points for the Black Knights, and Erin Barrett had four points, three boards and two steals.
Ally Hurley had a point for Towanda, with five rebounds
Shaelyn Berguson had 14 points for NP-Mansfield, with two boards and two steals, along with a blocked shot.
Jaime Palmer had 12 points for the Tigers, with eight boards, six assists and two steals.
JoAnne McNamara finished with 11 points, three boards, five assists and four steals.
Lizzie Welch had seven points for NP-Mansfield with 14 boards and three steals and Hannah Bowens had six points, four boards and two steals.
Riley David had two points, and Emma Palmer had three assists.
