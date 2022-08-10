The Towanda football team is hard at work preparing for their 2022 season opener, which will be a home game against North Penn-Mansfield on Friday, Aug. 26. Here are some scenes from Tuesday’s heat acclimation practice. Look for a complete team preview in the Daily Review/Morning Times Football Preview Magazine on newsstands Aug. 26.
Knights preparing for 2022 season
Brian Fees
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
