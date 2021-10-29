Wyalusing hosts Towanda for the annual Bronze Helmet rivalry game tonight between two teams attempting to end down seasons on a high note.
Towanda is 0-8 and Wyalusing is 2-7 entering the game on a three game losing streak. Last year, Wyalusing defeated Towanda 25-0 in the first game of the 2020 season.
The circumstances are much different this year. There will be more people in the crowd than the mere 250 allowed last season and both teams have a new quarterback at the helm.
Wyalusing quarterback Blake Morningstar has completed 57 of 159 pass attempts for 792 yards, seven touchdowns, and 12 interceptions this season. Towanda signal caller Grady Flynn has completed 63 of his 120 passing attempts for 611 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions.
The Towanda Black Knights are coming off a 55-28 loss to Tunkhannock. Towanda failed to stop the Tigers’ run game. Ty Konen ran for 278 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
Towanda played well on offense. Flynn completed 11 of his 25 passes for 155 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Riley Vanderpool had four catches for 95 yards. Justin Schoonover had three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Rhyan West has put together a strong season on the ground for the Black Knights. He has rushed for 400 yards and three scores this year.
Keep an eye on backup quarterback Rylee Sluyter as a wild card impact player. When the second strings for both teams were put in the game, Sluyter completed three of his four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Sluyter has shown signs of big play potential each time he has been given the reins to the offense.
Despite the recent loss, Towanda head coach Craig Dawsey said that morale is high heading into the final game of the season.
“The mood in our locker room is fantastic. I have seen a tremendous bond in our locker room between our veteran players and freshmen all season,” Dawsey said. “It has been a tremendous blessing to watch this happen in a difficult season when it comes to the win-loss column.”
Wyalusing lost 48-8 to Troy last week. Akin to Towanda, Wyalusing also struggled in stopping the run game. Damien Landon rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for the Trojans.
Gavin Cohick rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, and Charles Oldroyd rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Troy held the Rams offense to 19 total rushing yards and 31 total passing yards.
The Rams started the game with only 19 players in uniform and health may be an issue of concern for the game against Towanda as well.
“We have never judged any of our teams on the record. They are judged by how hard they play,” Dawesey said. “I expect Wyalusing to be an opponent that will be more than ready to play. Rivalry games are special. You never look at records and I believe any rivalry game this Friday night in the NTL will be fun to play and watch.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
