WILLIAMSPORT — The Towanda Black Knights led the way for local teams at the Northeast Regional Wrestling Championships on Friday night as they advanced two wrestlers to this morning’s semifinals at Williamsport High School.
Riley Vanderpool earned a 4-2 decision over Lackawanna Trail’s Ethan Lee in the 139-pound quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.
Mason Higley rolled to a 15-0 technical fall win over Honesdale’s Joel Landry in their 172-pound quarterfinal to advance.
Rylee Sluyter (133), Sawyer Robinson (189) and Audy Vanderpool (285) were knocked off in the quarterfinals and will wrestle on the consolation bracket today.
Canton has one wrestler alive for regional gold as Mason Nelson took down Honesdale’s Matthew Becker by fall in their 285-pound quarterfinal on Friday.
Lyle Vermilya (107), Cohen Landis (121), Hudson Ward (152) and Riley Parker (172) will wrestle in the consolation bracket today.
Wyalusing’s Cole Patrick is into the semifinals at 114 pounds after going 2-0 on Friday. He won by fall in his opener before cruising to a 16-6 major over Honesdale’s Justin Scanlon in the quarters.
CJ Carr (121) and Ayden Hunsinger (152) will compete in the wrestlebacks today.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade is heading to this morning’s semifinals after picking up a 21-second pin in his 114-pound quarterfinal match against Montgomery’s Carden Wagner.
Kruz McCusker will represent the Griffins in the consolations at 127 pounds.
Athens’ Josh Nittinger had himself a day on Friday as he went 2-0 to reach the semifinals at 285 pounds. The Wildcats’ lone regional qualifier pinned Benton’s Andrew Wolfe in the opening round before picking up a 3-1 win over No. 2 seeded Bruce Hartman of Berwick in the quarters.
Nittinger will face Canton’s Mason Nelson in the semifinals this morning.
Troy’s Konner Kerr (114) and Mason Woodward (215) will both be in the consolation bracket today.
