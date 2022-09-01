The first Friday night of the high school football season is like Christmas morning for people who live and breathe local sports — from the coaches and players on the field to those of us covering the games in the media.
When fall rolls around, teams get a chance at a fresh start. Whether they were champions a year ago or struggled mightily, it’s a new beginning. A chance to either reload and continue that success or maybe have a bounce back season and surprise some people.
There’s no doubt that the Towanda football team struggled a year ago, going 1-8 with the lone win coming in the final week of the 2021 season.
However, coming into this season there was some excitement surrounding the Black Knights. With seniors returning at quarterback in Grady Flynn and wide receiver in Elias Shrawder, as well as a rising star running back in sophomore Riley Vanderpool, head coach Craig Dawsey’s squad was without a doubt in a better position than a year ago.
The question was would that excitement turn into positive results on the field this season? Well, if last Friday night’s season opener was any indication, the answer is a resounding yes.
The Knights came storming out of the gates and took a 28-0 lead over North Penn-Mansfield on their way to a 34-13 season-opening victory.
Flynn was like a point guard on the field for the Knights, leading their offense to more than 400 total yards.
While Flynn was a key part of the victory, Friday night’s game was a true breakout performance for Vanderpool. The sophomore went off for 290 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries.
Vanderpool showed flashes of potential during his freshman campaign, but this was the kind of performance that coach Dawsey and Towanda fans were waiting for — and I’m guessing it’s just the beginning.
I’ve seen Vanderpool put in the work, whether it’s on the wrestling mat or the football field, and he will do whatever it takes to be successful. He’s the kind of player who can put the team on his back when they need it, and he showed that on Friday night.
Vanderpool was outstanding last week, but we also need to give a shoutout to the big men up front who cleared the way for him.
Towanda’s offensive line — Aiden Miller, Jared Gunther, Sawyer Robinson, Tristan Conklin, Audy Vanderpool and Varrius Farrell — dominated the line of scrimmage in Week One. They made life much easier for Flynn and Vanderpool, while making it pretty miserable for the visiting Panthers.
We also need to give it up for the Knights’ defense as they also came up huge in the win over NP-Mansfield. The Panthers have plenty of firepower in running back Kohen Lehman and QB Karson Dominick, but Towanda’s D set the tone early and held NP-M to under 150 total yards.
One player who stood out was Mitch Mosier, who was excellent in coverage as the Panthers tried to beat the Knights through the air. Mosier and the Towanda secondary limited Dominick to just nine completions on 25 attempts in the victory.
There were plenty of impressive performances from the Knights last Friday, but two things that stood out were the energy on the sideline and the mindset of this year’s team.
That starts with Dawsey, but the longtime head coach needs strong leaders to make sure that gets through to each and every player in the program — and Flynn and Shrawder are the right men for the job.
Just look at what Flynn and Shrawder said before the season and you can see that these Knights are focused on all the right things.
“(I need to) push everyone to be the best that they could possibly be. If someone is not feeling it that practice you get them to feel it,” Flynn said at NTL Media Day. “You go out every single practice with excitement and when you’re out there having a good time, other people are going to gravitate towards you and it creates a good culture and good brotherhood.”
“Just leave it all on the line. Keep going, one practice at a time and get better every week,” Shrawder said.
It’s that kind of attitude that — when combined with the talent on this roster — should set this year’s Towanda team up for success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.