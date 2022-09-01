Nosebleed

The first Friday night of the high school football season is like Christmas morning for people who live and breathe local sports — from the coaches and players on the field to those of us covering the games in the media.

When fall rolls around, teams get a chance at a fresh start. Whether they were champions a year ago or struggled mightily, it’s a new beginning. A chance to either reload and continue that success or maybe have a bounce back season and surprise some people.