BLOSSBURG — The visiting Towanda boys tennis team cruised to a 5-0 sweep of North Penn-Liberty on Thursday afternoon.
The closest match of the day came at first singles where Towanda’s Rein Alderfer beat Liberty’s Daniel Harman 3-6, 7-5, 17-15.
Towanda’s Dacion Yrigollen took down Ian Beck 6-0, 6-3 at second singles and the Knights’ Luke Tavani received a forfeit in the final singles match.
In first doubles, Towanda’s Ethan Dillman and Vinny Carbo beat Riley Novitske and James Nearhoof 6-1, 6-2.
The Knights’ pair of Ryan O’Connor and Haven Poll took down Owen Loudenslager and David Dolheimer 6-1, 6-1 to complete the sweep.
Towanda (4-5) will visit Galeton on Wednesday.
